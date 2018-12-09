Iowa State Outraces Southern 101-65

The Cyclones got back on track Sunday night by defeating Southern U 101-65, and improved to 8-2 on the season. This game has traditionally been a spot where the Cyclones haven’t played well, but thankfully that wasn’t the case today. The Jaguars from the SWAC came in ready to run, but they were outmatched from the start. All 5 starters scored within the first 10 minutes as the Cyclones raced out to a 46-29 lead at halftime, scoring a bunch of easy baskets in transition. The second half was much of the same, with Southern never getting within 15 points. The only drama late was if Iowa State would reach 100 points.

Marial Shayok lead the way with 26 points on 11-15 shooting. Tyrese Haliburton scored 15 points as well. Those who say he can’t run the point are being proven wrong, at least for today, as he set a school single game record with 17 assists. This was his first career double-double. Talen Horton-Tucker also continued the trend of great play from the freshman with 17 points on 7-9 shooting himself. Terrance Lewis chipped in 15 points off the bench, shooting 3-4 from 3 point range, and Cameron Lard gave good effort throughout, making all 4 of his shots and generally beating Southern’s bigs down the floor. Overall, the Cyclones shot 70% from the field and 48% from 3. They’ll win a lot of games with that type of efficiency.

Iowa State will next be in action on Saturday in the final HyVee Big 4 Classic against Drake at Wells Fargo Arena.