Fred Hoiberg To Leave Bulls And Join Hilton Magic Legends

Shortly after news broke that Royce White would be joining the Hilton Magic Legends TBT team, many fans wondered who would be joining him on their quest for the cash prize. As of now, White will be joined by Deonte Burton, Tyrus McGee, Darrell Bowie, Curtis Stinson, Diante Garrett, Jared Homan, and DeAndre Kane has sparked rumors of his inclusion in the squad after this tweet:

The team has been missing one major piece, and today it finally got to fill that void. Fred Hoiberg announced this morning that he will be leaving the Chicago Bulls to join the Hilton Magic Legends as an assistant to current head coach Marcus Fizer. Hoiberg stated that “Being back on the winning side of things was too good of an opportunity to pass up. Also, the Bulls roster is a complete f***ing dumpster fire. I mean, Kris Dunn is like our third best player.”

The Bulls were unable to be reached for comment, but many double digit sources are stating that they absolutely have no idea who will lead their rebuild efforts now. Early candidates have been hard to come by, but national media pundits have pegged Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey as a possible candidate, stating that the Bulls were looking to revive their storied franchise the “right way.” Speculation is that his system would not acquire new players through the draft, free agency, or trade, but would instead populate the team entirely from players birthed, hand-raised or kidnapped by the McCaffrey family.

Fred Hoiberg and The Hilton Magic Legends will be heading to Columbus, Ohio to play the first rounds of the tournament on July 20-22nd. Fans can certainly expect a full dose of “Hoiball.”

Tyrus McGee, after hitting a three in Aaron Craft’s stupid face: