Iowa State Gets Back To Basics, Rebounds Against Oklahoma

Iowa State needed a win in the worst way and they got it. The Cyclones down Oklahoma 78-61.

The Cyclones got off to a slow start and Oklahoma took advantage goin up 14-7 before a quick Steve Prohm timeout. The Cyclones battled back to gain the lead and the Cyclones and Sooners went back and forth for most of the first half. Cam Lard added a few highlight dunks before the half ended and Iowa State went into the locker room with a 37-36 lead at the break.

The Cyclones came out firing in the second half with a big time three pointer by Talen Horton Tucker and a Marial Shayok basket in transition to move the lead to six. Then Oklahoma came right back with a run of their own to tie the game. We would hit a bit of a snooze point in the second half before Marial Shayok buried two three pointers before the under 12 timeout to give Iowa State a 55-47 lead. From there Iowa State would go on a 13-0 run fuel by Tyrese Haliburton and Marial Shayok to give Iowa State a 63-47 lead.

Iowa State closed out the game down the stretch with great defense and the Sooners couldn’t get close again. Iowa State picked up a much needed win to improve to 20-8 on the season and have hit the 20 win mark for the 7th time in 8 seasons. The Cyclones will now travel to Texas on Saturday and look to build some momentum.

Marial Shayok led the way for the Cyclones with 21 points on the night. Talen Horton Tucker added in 18 points of his own. No other Cyclone hit double figures as the rest of the scoring was well balanced.

Stay tuned to WRNL for more basketball coverage.