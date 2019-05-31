Down the Pipe & Natty Lite - Episode 45: Call of Duty and the Return of NCAA Football Video Games

This week, we dive into a couple video game franchises that are near and dear to the hearts of millions of gamers in Call of Duty and NCAA Football.

The release trailer for the newest entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, will probably immediately draw some nostalgia to the 21+ gamer crowd, but don’t mistake this as just another cheap nostalgia play. The series appears to be headed back to its roots, as the campaign attempts to touch on some of the deep emotion the first half-doze or so entries captured so well. There’s a long ways to go until this game releases in late fall, but, needless to say, we’re intrigued.

Then, with the NCAA looking into players profiting off their likenesses, the window for NCAA football and basketball games has begun to open. We’re still a long way away off from actually having a new game in our hands, but we couldn’t help but speculate on what the game might look like, and how they can make sure to get it right.

Down the Pipe & Natty Lite is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

