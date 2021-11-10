 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Taking Care of Business

Cyclone basketball is back!

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

WIN NO. 1(00) Otz gets his first win as the coach of the Cyclones, also picking up his 100th career win.

STAYING HOME Tamin Lipsey has officially signed to be a Cyclone.

THE KING Eli King also made it official today.

TWISTER SISTERS Picked up their first win of the season yesterday too, putting a whoopin’ on Omaha.

GOAT? Ashley Joens was named to THREE national award watch lists yesterday.

BIG MIKE Mike Rose was named one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award.

ALL WHITE EVERYTHING ISU sporting the Columbian bam-bam uniforms this weekend.

Around the Country

CARUSHOW Alex Caruso is playing with a vengeance in Chicago.

GO NAVY BEAT...VIRGINIA? The Midshipman headline the first night of college basketball, upsetting No. 25 Virginia.

WE BACK College basketball returned, here’s everything we learned.

