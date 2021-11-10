The Mid-Morning Dump: Taking Care of Business

Iowa State Athletics

WIN NO. 1(00) Otz gets his first win as the coach of the Cyclones, also picking up his 100th career win.

STAYING HOME Tamin Lipsey has officially signed to be a Cyclone.

THE KING Eli King also made it official today.

‼️



Eli King (Caledonia, Minn.) is officially signed to impact our program.



, !#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/lXycACgKAr — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 10, 2021

TWISTER SISTERS Picked up their first win of the season yesterday too, putting a whoopin’ on Omaha.

GOAT? Ashley Joens was named to THREE national award watch lists yesterday.

BIG MIKE Mike Rose was named one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award.

All-American Mike Rose is 1️⃣ of 4️⃣ finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award. @mikejrose23



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/DnZLCVxNig — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 9, 2021

ALL WHITE EVERYTHING ISU sporting the Columbian bam-bam uniforms this weekend.

CARUSHOW Alex Caruso is playing with a vengeance in Chicago.

Before Alex Caruso signed with the Bulls, he gave the Lakers a chance to match Chicago's offer.



Los Angeles said no. Then they said no again when Caruso asked for less money to stay.



The Lakers' initial offer? Less than two years for $15 million.



H/T @OldManAndThree pic.twitter.com/x6DEVElLzb — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 10, 2021

GO NAVY BEAT...VIRGINIA? The Midshipman headline the first night of college basketball, upsetting No. 25 Virginia.

What happens when you play in John Paul Jones arena #GoNavy pic.twitter.com/OvQNsEBZBV — Navy Basketball (@NavyBasketball) November 10, 2021

WE BACK College basketball returned, here’s everything we learned.