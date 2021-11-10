The Mid-Morning Dump: Taking Care of Business

WIN NO. 1(00) Otz gets his first win as the coach of the Cyclones, also picking up his 100th career win.
STAYING HOME Tamin Lipsey has officially signed to be a Cyclone.
The ink has dried and @TaminLipsey is officially a Cyclone.
THE KING Eli King also made it official today.
Eli King (Caledonia, Minn.) is officially signed to impact our program.
TWISTER SISTERS Picked up their first win of the season yesterday too, putting a whoopin’ on Omaha.
GOAT? Ashley Joens was named to THREE national award watch lists yesterday.
BIG MIKE Mike Rose was named one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award.
ALL WHITE EVERYTHING ISU sporting the Columbian bam-bam uniforms this weekend.
CARUSHOW Alex Caruso is playing with a vengeance in Chicago.
Los Angeles said no. Then they said no again when Caruso asked for less money to stay.
The Lakers' initial offer? Less than two years for $15 million.
GO NAVY BEAT...VIRGINIA? The Midshipman headline the first night of college basketball, upsetting No. 25 Virginia.
WE BACK College basketball returned, here’s everything we learned.
