The Mid-Morning Dump: The Bulls are Back?

Iowa State Athletics

TALK YOUR TALK Here’s what Matt Campbell had to say about Texas Tech in this week’s press conference.

CONFIDENCE IN HUTCH Xavier Hutchinson has earned the confidence he plays with, and it affects the players and coaches as well.

CANADA CLONES Bill Fennelly signed another Canadian yesterday, keeping the pipeline from Ames to the Great White North strong.

TBT

A great shot of the trenches from an Iowa State-Kansas game at Jack Trice Stadium in 1988. #TBT #CyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/B98FY46UEt — Mike Green (@Beener1435) November 11, 2021 Around the Country

A NEW MODEL The College Football Playoff Committee is currently reviewing an alternate 12-team proposal that would give auto-bids to each P5 champion plus the best G5 champion, rather than the original model which just saw auto-bids go to the six highest-ranked champions regardless of conference.

THE BULLS ARE BACK? The Chicago Bulls are 8-3 so far on the season, and they’re one of the more entertaining teams in the NBA right now.

I, TONYA Paris-St. Germain Women’s player Aminata Diallo was arrested in connection to an investigation into an assault on her teammate, Kheira Hamraoui, in which masked men ambushed her outside her home and beat her legs with metal bars.

GERARD IS BACK Former Liverpool star Steven Gerard is back in the Premier League once again as he takes over as the head man at Aston Villa after a successful stint with the Glasgow Rangers.