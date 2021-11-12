Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Oregon State

Last Time Out

Iowa State was able to overcome a sloppy game that included 57 total fouls to get an 84-73 victory over Kennesaw State. TJ Otzelberger picked up his 100th career win as a head coach, and his first win at Iowa State. Gabe Kalscheur led the way in scoring for Iowa State with 19 points, Izaiah Brockington dropped in 18 points and freshman sensation Tyrese Hunter added in 11 points in limited minutes due to foul trouble.

About Oregon State

Oregon State is coming off an Elite 8 run last season. The Beavers were picked to finish 4th in the Pac 12 conference. It is the best preseason position for the Beavers since the 1992 season. Ethan Thompson and Zach Reichle are big losses for the Beavers and will have to replace their production from last season.

Jordan Lucas will be the main man for Oregon State. Lucas averaged over 12 points per game last season and he will look to improve on his 38% shooting from a season ago. Gianni Hunt will be another Beaver that Iowa State will need to be on the look out for. He also shoots over 35% from the field. Minnesota transfer Tre Williams will also be part of that trio looking to return Oregon State to the big dance.

Opponent Player To Watch

Warith Alatishe was the leading scorer for Oregon State in their victory over Portland State. The forward was the Pac 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player last season, the first Oregon State player to win the award. He averaged just over nine points and eight rebounds per game. He will be a force for Iowa State down low, especially for the limited depth that Iowa State has in the post.

Pick Three

1- Iowa State will be in foul trouble again, while still adjusting to life with little depth

2- Tyrese Hunter will score over 20 points

3- Iowa State will shoot below 30% from deep

What Will Happen

This will be a big challenge for Iowa State. We are really going to know what this Iowa State team is going to need to improve on after this once. Iowa State has the depth to hang in the backcourt but Iowa State may have to get creative down in the paint.

Iowa State is going to need a big-time shooting performance with minimal foul trouble if they want to hang around in this one. It will be a welcomed sight to see Tyrese Hunter not in foul trouble and see how he stacks up against battle-tested guards. If Iowa State can show improvement from Tuesday and an ability to score, I will take that as a win.

This season is about improvement and stacking good games together. I don’t expect Iowa State to win this game but I expect them to compete and keep it entertaining.

Oregon State - 76

Iowa State - 66

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Oregon State (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12)

Where: Ames, Iowa - Hilton Coliseum (14,267)

When: Friday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. (CST)

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio AppTalent: Chris Williams (PxP), Brett Cooper (Analyst)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+Talent: BJ Schaben (PxP), Scott Christopherson (Analyst)

Webcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com