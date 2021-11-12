Betting the Big 12: Week 11

What a perfect weekend that was! Not only did Iowa State send Texa$ back like a well-done steak, but the column is back on track. 5-1 sets us up for the stretch run of the season. November will fly by, and the biggest Big 12 games are on deck. Enjoy it while it lasts. Time to stack more winners.

THE GAMES

#8 Oklahoma (9-0) at #13 Baylor (7-2)

Kickoff: 11:00am | TV: FOX | The Line: Oklahoma -5.5

Oklahoma has been much better with Caleb Williams at QB, but it’s come at the cost of their defense. They are allowing over 30 per game since making the switch. Baylor can run the ball, and they’re the more desperate team. They need this to stay in the conference title chase. Bears keep it close if not win outright.

Pick: Baylor +5.5

West Virginia (4-5) at Kansas State (6-3)

Kickoff: 11:00am | TV: FS1 | The Line: Kansas State -6

This is another one of those games where it’s so hard to make a distinction between either team. I know this is flawed logic, but is Kansas State really going to be 7-3? That just doesn’t sound right for them. Give me the Mountaineers in a close game.

Pick: West Virginia +6

Iowa State (6-3) at Texas Tech (5-4)

Kickoff: 2:30pm | TV: ESPN2 | The Line: Iowa State -10.5

Matt Campbell is 5-0 against Texas Tech and none of the games have been particularly close. The Red Raiders are fully in the tank for next season, with a new coach hired and an emphasis on recruiting. Do they even stand a chance at finishing out the season? Not this week. Cyclones beat their favorite target convincingly again.

Pick: Iowa State -10.5

Kansas (1-8) at The Formerly Respectable University in Austin (4-5 - lol)

Kickoff: 6:30pm | TV: ESPNU | The Line: Horns Down -30.5

They’re going to get right this weekend. This is a pretty easy pick to make and not watch a single second of the game.

Pick: The SEC’s 13th Best Program -30.5

TCU (4-5) at #10 Oklahoma State (8-1)

Kickoff: 7:00pm | TV: FOX | The Line: Oklahoma State -11.5

TCU got their one great effort with the interim coach. I’m frankly surprised the line is this high, so my instinct is to lean into it. The Cowboys defense is for real and will keep rolling under the lights at home.

Pick: Oklahoma State -11.5

BEST BET AROUND THE COUNTRY

Maryland at Michigan State -12

Losing to Purdue was a huge blow to the Spartans playoff hopes. What’s the cure? Playing one of the worst teams in your conference. This has a 200+ yard game from Kenneth Walker written all over it. Sparty wins big to set up a huge showdown with Ohio State next weekend.

NFL PICK OF THE WEEKEND

Browns at Patriots -2.5

I don’t love the NFL slate this weekend, and I really don’t love that I think the Patriots are good. Cleveland looked a little too good beating up the Bengals last week. New England’s defense has been solid. I think Baker has a tough time putting up points and the Pats win by at least a field goal.

PROP OF THE WEEK FOR TEXA$ FANS

Coach Sark to be fired before the SEC move?

Yes -360

No +250

SEASON RECORD: 35-36-1 (-4.6 units)