Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep.133) - Recapping Texas, Busch Light Drunk, Program Culture, and Previewing Texas Tech

This week, Levi, JD, and Marchie are back to recap the absolute ass-kicking Iowa State handed to Texas last weekend. We also discussed the leak video of a Texas assistant coaching’s tirade on the bus home from Ames, and why that player is indicative of the many problems with Texas football. Then, the guys preview this weekend’s Texas Tech game.

Where to find the Wide Right & Natty Lite Podcast Network:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts