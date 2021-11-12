Iowa State Downs Oregon State 60-50

Iowa State has matched it’s season total from a year ago with a 60-50 win over Oregon State. This marks the first time Iowa State has beat a Power 6 basketball school in over 600 days.

The Cyclones took the floor and built a dam around the Beavers. Oregon State struggled all night to find any offensive rhythm against the Iowa State defense. Iowa State even beat Oregon State on the glass 39-34, if you can believe it or not. The Cyclones won this game with defense and effort as the offensive consistency has not found it’s way through as of yet.

The story of the night were the transfers for Iowa State. Gabe Kalscheur played a heck of game getting involved all over the floor. He was the leading scorer for Iowa State dropping in 15 points on 6-17 shooting from the floor. Izaiah Brockington added 10 points of his own.

This Iowa State took a big step forward tonight and will have to continue to play tough defense until the shooting can match the effort on the defensive end of the floor. Until then, Iowa State fans can continue to enjoy winning basketball as the season moves forward.

Iowa State will be back on the floor on Tuesday night to take on Alabama State. That is a 7pm tip off from Hilton Coliseum.