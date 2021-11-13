Red Raiders Fend Off ISU Comeback, 41-38

After a big win against the Big 12 doormat that is the Texas Longhorns, the Cyclones travel to Lubbock to take on the Taco Tech Fighting Tortillas. Texas Tech is coming off a bye week, but most recently lost to Oklahoma, who is getting embarrassed by Baylor as I’m writing this. Hate to see it. Anyway, Iowa State needs to win out in order to make the Big 12 title game and enter today as a -10.5 favorite, let’s roll.

Iowa State kicks off, and Donovan Smith leads the Red Raider offense for his first career start from their own 25. A 36 yard gain on 3rd and 6 keeps the drive alive and in ISU territory, and Texas Tech is on the move early. Just a few plays later, Tahj Brooks takes it 14 yards to the end zone, 7-0 Texas Tech just over 4 minutes in.

The Cyclones start their day on offense from their own 25 as well, but they were forced to punt after gaining just 1 first down. Some solid punt coverage gives Texas Tech the ball back inside their own 10. On TTU’s 3rd down, Aric Horne says “Hey look what I found,” and gets the INT inside Tech’s 20. Just two plays later, Breece Hall fights his way into the end zone for the 22nd straight game! Touchdown Cyclones, all tied at 7 now.

Texas Tech needed just one play to get back into Iowa State territory, and a monstrous 4th down conversion turns into 7 more points, Tech back up 14-7 with 4 minutes left in the 1st quarter. Cyclones back with the ball from their own 40. A mix of run and pass has Iowa State moving, and a big 4th down conversion keeps the drive alive. A few plays later, however, Purdy is picked off by Colin Schooler to get the ball back for the Red Raiders. A 15-play, 70-yard drive shaves almost 9 minutes off the clock and results in another Texas Tech touchdown. 21-7 with 6 minutes left to play in the first half.

Cyclones go 3-and-out. Red Raiders waste no time once again, and a 37-yard pass plus some penalty yards sees Texas Tech back inside Iowa State’s 20-yard line. One play later, Smith finds Ezunkama for their 2nd TD hookup of the half, 28-7 bad guys.

The Iowa State offense shows some signs of life at the end of the half as Brock Purdy leads the drive that results in Breece Hall’s 2nd touchdown of the day, 28-14 the score now. Texas Tech adds a late field goal before the break to go into the half up 31-14.

Iowa State gets the ball to start the 2nd half, but Brock Purdy throws his 2nd pick of the day just 50 seconds in. Texas Tech once again has the ball within Iowa State’s 20, but a big stop on 4th and 1 has the ball back to ISU with minimal damage. Cyclones punt again and Tech returns it into ISU territory. The Cyclone defense gets their 2nd straight stop on 4th down, keeping Iowa State in it.

Brock Purdy decides he’s done messing around and lights a fire under the offense’s ass that gets the ball moving. A Marchie Murdock-esque play results in Iowa State’s favor and they’ve got the ball inside the 20. Fast forward a few plays and Purdy finds Kolar in the back of the end zone, touchdown! Cyclones bring it within 10, 31-21 with 3 minutes left in the 3rd.

Tech goes 3-and-out, Iowa State with some momentum now. Chase Allen just embarrassed a TTU defender, and we head to the 4th quarter. A steady foot on the gas eventually gets the ball back into Charlie Kolar’s hands in the end zone once again, touchdown Clones! 31-28, Taco Tech with 13 and a half to play.

The Red Raiders offense moves the ball effectively, Isheem kills a man, and Texas Tech adds 7 points via a SaRodorick Thompson rush. 38-28 with under 11 minutes to play. Brock Purdy turns it on once again, and Iowa State is back within striking range, but a miscommunication kills the possession, and Purdy is picked off inside the 5. But, wait, what’s this? Incomplete pass! Clones are back! On top of that, ISU gets a first down off of some excessive celebration penalties, ball on the 4. Chaos in ensuing in Lubbock as a water bottle has been thrown onto the field. Texas Tech’s student section has been moved and the stands look more full. After a false start and what looked like a shift of momentum to TTU, Purdy finds Breece Hall who takes it 14 yards to the house, 38-35 Red Raiders with 6:20 to play.

ISU forces a 3-and-out, let’s check in on Cyclone Larry, “I’m bricked up for the Cyclones.” Thanks Larry. Cyclones ball from their own 20 with 4:36 left. Purdy finds a few different receivers to get the ball rolling. Brock Purdy then scrambles for 19 to flirt with Andrew Mevis field goal range at the TTU 40-yard line. A key 3rd down catch from Chuck Kolar keeps the drive alive, Cyclones within the 30 now. First down Chuck, ball on the 18 now with under 90 seconds to go. A few plays later, here comes Andrew Mevis from 29 yards. Kick is good! 38 all with 1 minute left.

Texas Tech not backing down to a chance to win this in regulation, getting a chance for a 62 yarder and a game-winner for Jonathan Garibay. Snap good, hold good, kick is...good. Texas Tech wins, 41-38.

Cyclones travel to Norman next week to take on Oklahoma.