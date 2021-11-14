Iowa State Flips 2022 Safety Trevon Howard

Trevon Howard, of IMG Academy, announced Sunday that he has flipped his commitment from Northwestern, and will attend Iowa State University.
1000% COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/bdVWXar1vL— Trevon Howard (@TrevonHoward16) November 14, 2021
Howard, a three-star recruit with a .8788 composite ranking per 247Sports, will be a part of the 2022 class that very well could end up being a top 25 class in the country. Take a look at Trevon’s highlights from a season ago.
He held offers from Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, and Michigan State among others.
