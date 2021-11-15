Twister Sisters Before The Storm: South Dakota State

Last Time Out

Iowa State opened up the 2021-22 campaign with a 65-38 victory over Omaha, but it was not that easy. The Cyclones obviously did enough to win in convincing fashion, but it wasn’t the prettiest of wins. Just some typical first game shooting woes, that will take care of itself. Lexi Donarski led the way in scoring with 18 while adding 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Ashley Joens with a notable 15 point, 8 rebound performance, and Emily Ryan had a career-high 9 steals to go with her 9 points.

About South Dakota State

The Jackrabbits have already played two games, a win against Green Bay and a loss to Mississippi State. They blew out Green Bay, but gave Mississippi State all they could handle. South Dakota State isn’t some slouch of an opponent. They actually beat our Cyclones just a season ago, and return with some firepower for this year with hopes of running the Summit League once again.

Opponent Player to Watch

Paige Meyer will start just her 3rd game of her career, but she has shown that she can be special. She struggled shooting in her first game, but still had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Not too shabby for the 5-6 guard out of Albany, Minnesota.

She most recently lit up the Mississippi State Bulldogs, pouring in 25 points on 5-7 shooting from downtown. Meyer will be a key point for the Jackrabbits, whether she is facilitating or doing the scoring herself.

What Will Happen

South Dakota State gives Iowa State a run for their money, but the Cyclones experience boosts them late to make it a comfortable win. Iowa State figures out their shooting and there’s no looking back.

Iowa State University - 78

South Dakota State University - 62

Pick Three

Two Cyclones rack up double-doubles. Iowa State shoots north of 30% from three. South Dakota State’s leading scorer has 22+.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 12 Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs South Dakota State (1-1, 0-0 Summit)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Monday, November 15, 2021 - 6:30 pm (CST)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: John Walters, Molly Parrott

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Learfield Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer

Live Stats: cyclonestats.com