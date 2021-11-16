Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Alabama State

Last Time Out

Last week Iowa State matched their season win total from a year ago against a scrappy Oregon State team, who succumbed to the Clones’ swarming defense, 60-50. T.J. Otzelberger picked up his 101st win as a coach with help from leading scorer Gabe Kalscheur’s 15 points. Freshman PG Tyrese Hunter continued his stellar play with 9 points and 7 assists. The Cyclones forced 14 turnovers, but had 19 of their own.

About Alabama State

The Hornets of Alabama State have struggled out of the gate this season. Their 0-3 start has involved losses to Western Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Missouri State by a combined 42 points. Alabama State is coached by former Cavs player Mo Williams, who notably won a championship in 2016 when the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors.

Opponent Player to Watch

Alabama State is led by freshman guard Juan Reyna. Reyna is averaging 12 PPG on 50% shooting. Reyna scored 16 points in the season opener against Western Kentucky and 10 apiece in his next two games

Pick Three

Tyrese Hunter has 6 or more assists

The Cyclones commit 12 or more turnovers

Iowa State scores 75 or more points

What Will Happen

Iowa State should take of business here in a big way. Alabama State is one of the worst offensive teams in the country, owning the 354th best adjusted offense (via KenPom) and 258th best adjusted defense. Look for Gabe Kalscheur to continue to score, but most importantly, Iowa State should look to attack on the offensive end for the first time this year. The Cyclones need to get to the line and continue to put pressure on the Hornets. Tyrese Hunter and Izaiah Brockington should have no issues getting to the paint and drawing fouls, which should open up the short corners for open 3’s.

Iowa State - 76

Alabama State - 61

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Alabama State (0-3, 0-0 SWAC)

Where: Ames, Iowa - Hilton Coliseum (14,267)

When: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. (CST)

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio AppTalent: John Walters (PxP), Eric Heft (Analyst)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+Talent: Brent Blum (PxP), Scott Christopherson (Analyst)

Webcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com