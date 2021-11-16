The Mid-Morning Dump: Tyrese Haliburton, Dancing With the Stars

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY The Cyclones tip off against Alabama (is an actual state) State at 7pm on ESPN+ tonight.

MY BUNNIES Kinda got blown out by the Cyclone women last night. Which is a really solid win against a team that could win their conference this year.

!



Iowa State improves to 2-0 after a strong win over South Dakota State, 75-56.#Cyclones



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/feaawcET1z — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 16, 2021

62 BLEEPING YARDS Put in perspective. Why this team deserves every ounce of our fandom even after a disappointing loss.

Around the Country

THE BIG 1-3 The Big 10 went 1-3 last night in non conference play. But don’t worry, come February this conference of average teams will be praised as the best thing since sliced bread.

MARQUETTE TAKES DOWN #10 ILLINOIS



HUGE WIN FOR SHAKA SMART

pic.twitter.com/425WlOQWz3 — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) November 16, 2021

On Friday, UMass lost to Yale by 20.



Tonight, it beat Penn State by 25.



Anarchy?



Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 16, 2021

ENTER SANDMAN, AND A NEW COACH TOO Somewhere there is already a blog post connecting Matt Campbell to Blacksburg.

LUKA, MAY I HAVE THIS DANCE Tyrese had Luka Garza stumblin, fumblin, and bumblin all over the court last night. Watch ya’ ankles.

Tyrese dancin' on the defense pic.twitter.com/SIOGaJMZwa — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 16, 2021

DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE Coach K’s grandson, as well as Duke’s diaper dandy we’re pulled over for DWI.

I AM INEVITABLE You could make Kevin Durant wear ice skates, make a basketball the shape of a tetrahedron, and KD is still dropping 40 on your head.

IT’S ALWAYS A GOOD DAY To hate Brad Davison. How is that guy still around?

You can do this on offense too, little trick by Brad Davison.. not gonna lie, I used to do it as a dribbler, lock a guys arm in and they were done pic.twitter.com/KKR7X2byQp — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) November 16, 2021

TESTS POSITIVE Next to Brent Bielema’s name could mean a wide variety of things.

CHRIS CREAMER’S LOGO OF THE WEEK A little two for one here. The Spurs released my favorite city uniforms of the bunch. Something about that teal, pink, and orange just screams 90’s in all the best ways possible. Plus, I love a good obscure very minor league looking logo.