Iowa State Defeats Alabama State

The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the Alabama State Hornets by a final score of 68-60 Tuesday night in Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones are building a solid foundation, brick by brick, thanks to hustle, defense, and effort

While the defense has certainly made progress, the offense has quite a ways to go, as cold shooting was the story of the first half.

Iowa State struggled from deep in the first half, with Jazz Kunc splashing the only three point basket of the period. Despite the cold shooting, Iowa State did get plenty of good (and open) looks thanks to improved ball movement and passing.

Kunc’s shot would turn out to be the only three point make for Iowa State, who shot 1-20 on the evening. They also only managed to shoot 37% from the floor on the evening.

The game would tighten up in the second half, but a sequence of two dunks turned the game around. Isiah Brockington nabbed an offensive rebound and flushed it home, and Tyrese Hunter thieved an errant pass and dunked with the harm to boot.

Brockington was easily the player of the game, finishing with 23 points and 13 boards.

