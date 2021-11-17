The Mid-Morning Dump: That’s Called a Winning Streak

WIN NUMERO TRES Iowa State picks up a win over Alabama State.
Today's highlights presented by @cyslockerroom.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/UgK73IAvOY— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 17, 2021
BROCKVEMBER? This might be my favorite basketball play of all time.
2️⃣3️⃣ points and 1️⃣3️⃣ boards from @TheOnlyiZB.— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 17, 2021
TOUGH TIMES DON’T LAST, TOUGH PEOPLE DO Go buy George Conditt’s shirt!
TOUGH TIMES DON'T LAST, TOUGH PEOPLE DO— Aiden Wyatt (@AidenWyatt01) November 17, 2021
Excited to announce the release of @george_conditt's official shirt! No one loves being a Cyclone more than the man himself!
Buy his shirt here: https://t.co/Hr2UVcTWA5
THE MINIVAN Georges Niang got a tribute in his return to Utah last night.
Georges Niang tribute pic.twitter.com/pijR35FsjL— Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) November 17, 2021
BACK TO THE BASICS Iowa State going with Cardinal-White-Cardinal this weekend.
#BeatOU— Cyclone Equipment (@CycloneEQUIP) November 17, 2021
NAH IT’S THE STAPLES CENTER Crypto.com Arena doesn’t have the same ring to it.
The Staples Center will be renamed for https://t.co/pStrsPWTeQ next month in a $700 million deal. https://t.co/rtnZ31JGQl pic.twitter.com/BjuQwtMjfZ— CNBC (@CNBC) November 17, 2021
NIGHT OF UPSETS College basketball is back.
3-0. pic.twitter.com/JhGtRPtd0l— BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) November 17, 2021
Good morning! ☀️— Seton Hall Men's Basketball (@SetonHallMBB) November 17, 2021
ELITE Flacco is back.
