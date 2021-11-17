The Mid-Morning Dump: That’s Called a Winning Streak

Iowa State Athletics

WIN NUMERO TRES Iowa State picks up a win over Alabama State.

BROCKVEMBER? This might be my favorite basketball play of all time.

TOUGH TIMES DON’T LAST, TOUGH PEOPLE DO Go buy George Conditt’s shirt!

Excited to announce the release of @george_conditt's official shirt! No one loves being a Cyclone more than the man himself!



Buy his shirt here: https://t.co/Hr2UVcTWA5 — Aiden Wyatt (@AidenWyatt01) November 17, 2021

THE MINIVAN Georges Niang got a tribute in his return to Utah last night.

Georges Niang tribute pic.twitter.com/pijR35FsjL — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) November 17, 2021

BACK TO THE BASICS Iowa State going with Cardinal-White-Cardinal this weekend.

NAH IT’S THE STAPLES CENTER Crypto.com Arena doesn’t have the same ring to it.

The Staples Center will be renamed for https://t.co/pStrsPWTeQ next month in a $700 million deal. https://t.co/rtnZ31JGQl pic.twitter.com/BjuQwtMjfZ — CNBC (@CNBC) November 17, 2021

NIGHT OF UPSETS College basketball is back.

Good morning! ☀️



Let's get to the highlights #HALLin ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZyNDwnyiLr — Seton Hall Men's Basketball (@SetonHallMBB) November 17, 2021

ELITE Flacco is back.