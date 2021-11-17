 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: That’s Called a Winning Streak

3 wins is more than last year for those of you keeping track.

By Aiden_Wyatt

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Iowa State Athletics

WIN NUMERO TRES Iowa State picks up a win over Alabama State.

BROCKVEMBER? This might be my favorite basketball play of all time.

TOUGH TIMES DON’T LAST, TOUGH PEOPLE DO Go buy George Conditt’s shirt!

THE MINIVAN Georges Niang got a tribute in his return to Utah last night.

BACK TO THE BASICS Iowa State going with Cardinal-White-Cardinal this weekend.

Around the Country

NAH IT’S THE STAPLES CENTER Crypto.com Arena doesn’t have the same ring to it.

NIGHT OF UPSETS College basketball is back.

ELITE Flacco is back.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...