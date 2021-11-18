The Mid-Morning Dump: Trust The Process Always

SEMIFIZINALIST Breece Hall was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award for the 2nd straight season.
He's made the final 1️⃣0️⃣ for the @DoakWalkerAward for the second-straight season. @BreeceH #BreeceTheBeast— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 17, 2021
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/AMC3N3gi2i
ISU BASKETBALL IS EXCITING Yes this clip is a few days old, but it was a slow news day and Tyrese Hunter rules.
Turned ⬆️ the volume in Hilton with this one. #Cyclones | #C5C | @hunter_tyrese pic.twitter.com/ZVDipR3mxZ— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 17, 2021
I WOULD TAKE A BULLET IF COACH CAMPBELL TOLD ME TO This clip of CMC surfaced the other day and people are taking it out of context and I love the process, you should too.
Matt Campbell knows a Big 12 championship was the goal of many, but makes it clear that it was not his goal.— SoundOFF (@SoundOFF13) November 17, 2021
Question from @BenVisser43, video from @MarkFreundTV. pic.twitter.com/I7JkguQ1Wc
WANNA FEEL OLD? It’s been 10 years since Iowa State defeated 2nd-ranked Oklahoma State, relive it.
#TBT: 10 years ago today, Paul Rhoads was "so proud" after beating No. 2 Oklahoma State.— Aiden Wyatt (@AidenWyatt01) November 18, 2021
(via @Learfield) pic.twitter.com/e2efpu2CRH
THAT’S A LOT OF DAMAGE Mel Tucker inked a TEN YEAR-$95 MILLION deal to keep him in East Lansing.
BREAKING: Michigan State working on historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for Mel Tucker. The new deal would make Tucker the highest-paid Black head coach in American sports. https://t.co/wpg3Dm0qjW via @freep— David Jesse (@reporterdavidj) November 17, 2021
UNBELIEVABLE BABY! (Prayers to our dearly beloved Dick Vitale) The Big 10 is on the hot seat for being any good at basketball this year as George Mason upsets #20 Maryland.
Big Ten struggling thus far:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 18, 2021
LOSSES:
- Maryland to George Mason (home)
- Michigan to Seton Hall (home)
- Wisconsin to Providence (home)
- Nebraska to Western Illinois (home)
- Illinois at Marquette
- Penn State at UMass
- Michigan State to Kansas (neutral)
TOUGH LOOK Texas Tech radio broadcasters to serve a suspension after comments made during last weekend’s ISU-TTU game.
