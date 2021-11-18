Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Drake

Last Time Out

The Cyclones avenged their loss from a season ago to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, winning 75-56. SDSU was absolutely a good team, so it was a solid victory for Iowa State. It was also good to see them pull away from a team like SDSU.

Lexi Donarski led the way with 22 points on 8-15 shooting and Emily Ryan stuffed the stat sheet once again, with 12 points, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 rebounds. Ashley Joens added 17 points and 8 rebounds, while her sister Aubrey Joens added 9 points on 3 three’s in 25 good minutes.

About Drake

The Bulldogs enter their first season with head gal Allison Pohlman. Pohlman, the UNI grad, spent 7 years at Northern Iowa as an assistant before moving to Drake, where she’s been for the last 14 years. She loves being a Bulldog, and could bring this team to some new highs.

Drake returns 3 of their top 4 scorers from last season, while also adding a pair of freshmen that have already proven to make an instant impact. Drake was selected to place 2nd in the Missouri Valley Conference in the preseason poll, and they earned an early win against Creighton before stumbling against South Dakota.

Opponent Player to Watch

Freshman Anna Miller was lethal in her first game in the blue and white, where she poured in a game-high 17 points and snagged 5 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a win over Creighton. The 6-3 forward out of Rochester, Minnesota, could give ISU some fits in the post as the Cyclones have struggled with post defense in the recent past.

She did have some issues in her last game against South Dakota, scoring just 1 point and snagging 3 boards. However, I think she’ll make a big impact for the Dogs against the Clones.

What Will Happen

This is the first real test for each school, and I think the Cyclones get the offense figured out and pass the test with flying colors.

Iowa State University - 83

Drake University - 68

Pick Three

First half is close, then Cyclones pull away. Ashley Joens shoots 50%. Cyclones drill double-digit 3’s.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 14 Iowa State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) @ Drake (1-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley)

Where: Knapp Center - Des Moines, Iowa

When: Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6:00 p.m.

TV: MC22/ ESPN+ Talent: Larry Morgan, Adam Emmenecker

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Learfield Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer

Live Stats: cyclonestats.com