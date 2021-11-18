Joens Duo Pushes Cyclones Passed Drake, 98-76

Undefeated starts are nice. Let’s keep this one going against in-state rival Drake tonight, shall we? Alright let’s go

The first quarter started out as one might expect this year for the Cyclones, with a small deficit that it seems Iowa State just can’t dig out of. As opposed to previous iterations of this start, however, it wasn’t due to the Cyclones missing shots. Drake just hit more of them. The Bulldogs jumped all over the Cyclones to start, going up 10-3 before the Joens sisters (Ashley and Aubrey) rattled off 8 straight points to give Iowa State the 1-point lead. The two teams traded blows back and forth with the only real advantage coming when one team missed. Drake was able to keep pace with the Cyclones and even maintain their lead, 25-17 to close the first frame.

Then came time for the patented Cyclone Second Quarter run. After scoring 17 points in the first 10 minutes, the Joens sisters led the Cyclones to double their point total to 35 in the first 5 minutes and 30 seconds of the 2nd quarter, but the Bulldogs, led by Grace Berg, kept themselves right there keeping a 2-point lead with 4 minutes to go in the half, 37-35. The Cyclones got big minutes in the first half from freshman Denae Fritz who gave the Cyclones the 40-37 lead with just under 2:30 to go in the half with a nice finish at the rim and the free throw to follow. And just like that, the Cyclones used a MASSIVE 30-point quarter to take a 47-42 lead into the half.

More of the same followed after the intermission as neither team seemed particularly interested in missing a lot of shots. Turnovers, though, were completely fair game as the 2 teams combined for 31 turnovers through 3 quarters of play. Cyclones lead 75-61 going into the final quarter.

The 4th quarter got off to a bit of a slow start, with teams trading haymakers but not much scoring. Both offenses eventually see the ball go through the hoop and the Cyclones keep the steady hand all throughout before eventually pulling away, Twister Sisters take this one, 98-76. Ashley Joens led the way with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while her sister Aubrey added 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals while both of the Joens’ shot 5-11 from deep. Denae Fritz added a career-high 12 points off the bench, while sophomore duo Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski added 17 points and 13 points, respectively.

The Cyclones move to 3-0 and face Southern this Sunday in Hilton Coliseum.