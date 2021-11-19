Betting the Big 12: Week 12

This is a huge weekend for the New Big 12. We’ve already established that Texas is hot garbage and is actually dragging the current league down. But Oklahoma has been the conference kingpin for quite awhile. This weekend is a chance to change that. Baylor and Oklahoma State are fast-tracking a trip to Dallas to play for the conference championship. The Cowboys still have an outside shot at the playoff, which in my opinion is less important this year than showing up the “Traitorous Two” (although we may spiritually be in the CFP with Cincinnati anyway). Iowa State gets the Big Noon Kickoff treatment from FOX. The Cyclones have to put on a good show. Imagine a world where ISU beats Oklahoma in a premium TV spot, and 2 weeks from now we have a conference championship game without the Sooners.

The ACC and the Pac-12 won’t be able to keep up with us. The Pac-12 might not even be together in 3 years, and the ACC better hope the SEC doesn’t come calling for Clemson. It’ll take our new league a little bit of time to find it’s footing, and the battle to become the new alpha dog will be fascinating to watch. Now is the time to take the first steps.





THE GAMES

Iowa State (6-4) at #13 Oklahoma (9-1)

Kickoff: 11:00am | TV: FOX | The Line: Oklahoma -3.5

Well isn’t this a curiously small line? Iowa State is going to continue getting respect in Vegas, because they’re a solid team. Matt Campbell’s press conference has ruffled a lot of feathers, but the team isn’t going to be rattled. OU has to feel a lot of disrespect of their own. With only 1 loss, they should be closer to the Playoff. It’s going to be a close game. The Clones are 5-0 ATS in the last 5 years against Oklahoma in the regular season. Let’s make it 6.

Pick: Iowa State +3.5





Texa$ (4-6) at West Virginia (4-6)

Kickoff: 11:00am | TV: ESPN2 | The Line: West Virginia -3

HAHA. HAHAHAHAHAHA. $34.2 million for Sark. 4-8 finish in sight. Horns down. ‘Eers by a million.

Pick: West Virginia -3





Kansas (2-8) at TCU (4-6)

Kickoff: 3:00pm | TV: ESPN+ | The Line: TCU -21

Great, great work last week Kansas. Unfortunately, there’s only 1 school in Texas you can embarrass on their home field. TCU still has a bowl bid in sight. Frogs are gonna take care of business.

Pick: TCU -21





#11 Baylor (8-2) at Kansas State (7-3)

Kickoff: 4:30pm | TV: FS1 | The Line: Kansas State -1

Kansas State is a little too obvious. The home favorite against a ranked team is usually a reliable trend, but I’m actually going to fade it this time. Baylor is the super charged version of Iowa State. They’ve need some help but have a great shot at getting to Dallas. After all the smack the purple kitties have talked this week, there’s no way I can bet on them.

Pick: Baylor +1





Texas Tech (6-4) at #9 Oklahoma State (9-1)

Kickoff: 7:00pm | TV: FOX | The Line: Oklahoma State -10

I should probably know better than to fade Texas Tech after last week. But, Oklahoma State has Dallas in their sights for the first time. The defense is on fire, and they have film on Donovan Smith now. I’m taking the Cowboys again.

Pick: Oklahoma State -10





BEST BET AROUND THE COUNTRY

Virginia Tech +7.5 at Miami

2 words: Interim Coach. You think Virginia Tech is going to be fired up to play for this guy?

He’s perfect. This is Coach O and Dan Campbell mixed together. Va Tech is easily getting the bump this week.





NFL PICK OF THE WEEKEND

Colts +7 at Bills

Much as I hate having money on Carson Wentz, 7 is too many points here. The Bills have beat up on bad teams, but haven’t been great against good teams yet. The Colts are solid. Jonathan Taylor is a beast. Indy keeps it within a touchdown.





PROP OF THE WEEK FOR TEXA$ FANS

Which 4-6 team is most likely to hit 6 wins before the end of the season?

West Virginia -200

TCU +150

Texas +500





SEASON RECORD: 39-39-1 (-3.9 units)