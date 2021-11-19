 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Its A 3-0 Party

Both Men and Women’s basketball are 3-0 to start the year.

By cyote.williams

Iowa State Athletics

BRAINS AND BRAUN Several Cyclones getting work done on and off the field.

NO SURPRISES HERE Mike Rose receives his invite to the Senior Bowl.

TWISTER SISTERS BE FEARED Iowa State almost find the century mark in Des Moines.

WE LOVE AN HONEST MAN Future Cyclone Hunter Deyo became a state champion last night.

CLONE ON CLONE CRIME Not nice Georges.

Around the Country

OHTANI MAGIC The future of baseball.

DOES ANYONE LIKE THIS GUY Already well liked owner Stan Kroenke could cost every NFL owner billions of dollars.

GRASS ISN’T ALWAYS GREENER Despite the flashy signing of Cristian Ronaldo Manchester United have been struggling.

POTENTIAL ROY Mac Jones and the Patriots blanked the Falcons 25-0, it’s the first time since 1988 that the Falcons were shut out at home.

AB GONNA AB Antonio Brown is being accused of obtaining a fake vaccination card by a former chef.

