The Mid-Morning Dump: Its A 3-0 Party

BRAINS AND BRAUN Several Cyclones getting work done on and off the field.

NO SURPRISES HERE Mike Rose receives his invite to the Senior Bowl.

TWISTER SISTERS BE FEARED Iowa State almost find the century mark in Des Moines.

!



Iowa State moves to 3-0 on the season after a 22-point win over Drake on the road. #Cyclones



Iowa State moves to 3-0 on the season after a 22-point win over Drake on the road.

WE LOVE AN HONEST MAN Future Cyclone Hunter Deyo became a state champion last night.

WE LOVE AN HONEST MAN Future Cyclone Hunter Deyo became a state champion last night.

CLONE ON CLONE CRIME Not nice Georges.

mini: van

CLONE ON CLONE CRIME Not nice Georges.

OHTANI MAGIC The future of baseball.

Shohei Ohtani is only the fifth player to win MVP unanimously since 2000.



Greatness pic.twitter.com/KCHfmysaXD — ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2021

DOES ANYONE LIKE THIS GUY Already well liked owner Stan Kroenke could cost every NFL owner billions of dollars.

GRASS ISN’T ALWAYS GREENER Despite the flashy signing of Cristian Ronaldo Manchester United have been struggling.

POTENTIAL ROY Mac Jones and the Patriots blanked the Falcons 25-0, it’s the first time since 1988 that the Falcons were shut out at home.

POTENTIAL ROY Mac Jones and the Patriots blanked the Falcons 25-0, it's the first time since 1988 that the Falcons were shut out at home.

AB GONNA AB Antonio Brown is being accused of obtaining a fake vaccination card by a former chef.