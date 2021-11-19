The Mid-Morning Dump: Its A 3-0 Party

BRAINS AND BRAUN Several Cyclones getting work done on and off the field.
Three Cyclones make the @CoSIDAnews Academic All-District Team. @brockpurdy13, @charliekolar_, @Cjnew_11— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 18, 2021
That’s impressive.
NO SURPRISES HERE Mike Rose receives his invite to the Senior Bowl.
Please welcome LB Mike Rose (@mikejrose23) from @CycloneFB to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!!— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 18, 2021
TWISTER SISTERS BE FEARED Iowa State almost find the century mark in Des Moines.
Iowa State moves to 3-0 on the season after a 22-point win over Drake on the road. #Cyclones
WE LOVE AN HONEST MAN Future Cyclone Hunter Deyo became a state champion last night.
Man of my word https://t.co/OMYOhot161— Hunter Deyo (@DeyoHunter) November 19, 2021
CLONE ON CLONE CRIME Not nice Georges.
mini: van— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 19, 2021
OHTANI MAGIC The future of baseball.
Shohei Ohtani is only the fifth player to win MVP unanimously since 2000.— ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2021
DOES ANYONE LIKE THIS GUY Already well liked owner Stan Kroenke could cost every NFL owner billions of dollars.
GRASS ISN’T ALWAYS GREENER Despite the flashy signing of Cristian Ronaldo Manchester United have been struggling.
POTENTIAL ROY Mac Jones and the Patriots blanked the Falcons 25-0, it’s the first time since 1988 that the Falcons were shut out at home.
Mac Jones has more wins than all other rookie QBs COMBINED. pic.twitter.com/KKMcPkpRBx— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 19, 2021
AB GONNA AB Antonio Brown is being accused of obtaining a fake vaccination card by a former chef.
