Offensive & Defensive Players to Watch: Oklahoma

Iowa State

Offense Breece Hall had one of his worst games, even though he finished with three touchdowns. Texas Tech did a good job of containing him, but the blame could just as easily be placed on the O-line or the play calling. The Cyclones lost the war on both sides of the line of scrimmage, which really hurts the run game.

Oklahoma’s defense, isn’t a cohesive unit. However, it is littered with 5 star and 4 star talent. Oklahoma’s defense was touted as the best defense Lincoln Riley has ever had. The only three teams they’ve limited to under 20 were Western Carolina, Nebraska, and West Virginia. I don’t think the Cyclones will have a problem getting in the end zone, but it’s if Breece Hall can be his dominant self, and not just a goal line punch.

Defense Will McDonald is probably the player to watch, but the thing to watch will be his playing time. He walked off the field gingerly during the Texas game, and it sounds like he has some aggravating issue as we draw towards the end of the season. McDonald has obviously been a huge part of Iowa State being able to rush only three. With Will coming off the edge, it feels like we’re rushing 5 on third down even if it’s just him. Needless to say, McDonald’s loss could have a huge effect on the Cyclones

Oklahoma

Offense The quarterback situation in Norman has been a roller coaster. Spencer Rattler was the favorite to win the Heisman, and after the Red River Rivalry, some were crowning Caleb Williams to take his place. He has been up and down, but he is still a young quarterback going up against a stout defense. That being said, unexperienced QB’s have had success against us. Our secondary continues to be picked on, and gets burnt on a few plays every week.

Defense So uh, how’s the OU kicker? Gabe Brkic, low on vowels, but high on efficiency. He is 17/22 and 44/44 for extra points. Now I’m going to HOPE that this guy doesn’t have a 62 yarder in the cards on Saturday. But we shall see.