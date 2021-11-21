Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Southern

Last Time Out

Iowa State traveled down I-35 to take on the Drake Bulldogs, whom they are able to take care of thanks to a massive 2nd and 3rd quarters. Ashley Joens led the team with her “she’s back” performance of the year. A season-high 31 points and 12 rebounds was her first double-double of the season. In Aubrey Joens’ first start of the young season, she was able to pour in 18 points while snagging 5 boards and adding 4 steals. Speaking of steals, Emily Ryan had another 2 steals (13 points, 3 assists) to bring her season total to 15, good for 3rd in the country.

The Cyclones hit a season-high 15 3’s on 36 attempts, hitting at a 41.7% clip. A very solid rebounding effort showed ISU out-rebound Drake 37 to 29. On the defensive end, Iowa State was able to force 21 turnovers. All in all, the Cyclones showed their top-15 ranking for the first time this season.

About Southern

The Jaguars have had a rough go of things to start the season. Playing three Power 6 conference teams in their first three games. They started with a 60 point loss to Texas A&M in their 1st game, a 25 point loss to Marquette in game number two, and most recently a 20 point loss to the team out east. There isn’t a whole lot to say about Southern just because they have a small sample size of blowouts, but they have already progressed through the young season, slowly but surely.

Opponent Player to Watch

As strange as it sounds, Southern has had 3 different leading scorers this season, with two of their leading scorers coming off the bench. In their most recent game against the Hoks, junior guard Genovea Johnson poured in 19 points on 6 of 12 shooting, while snatching 3 steals and shooting 7-9 from the charity stripe. I think that after her performance against the TOE has her as the new focal point of an offense that really struggles to score at times.

What Will Happen

This should be an easy win for the Cyclones. Southern, northern, hell even eastern. Don’t matta. Clones in fo’.

Iowa State University - 95

Southern University - 43

Pick Three

Cyclones score 35+ in a quarter. Joens sisters combine for 45+ Iowa State sets a new season-high for threes.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 14 Iowa State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Southern (0-3, 0-0 SWAC)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: BJ Schaben, Chelsea Poppins

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Learfield Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: cyclonestats.com