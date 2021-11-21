Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Grambling State

Last Time Out

Iowa State beat Alabama State 68-60 to officially surpass their win total from 20-21 and improve to 3-0. Izaiah Brockington lead the way with a huge double-double (23 points, 13 rebounds). Tyrese Hunter had an offensive breakout with 19 points and 6 assists. The Cyclones only shot 37% from the field and a porous 1-20 from 3 but won on the strength of their defense yet again. After ASU closed to within 3 points in the final minutes, Iowa State finally pulled away with a late run lead by an Brockington 3-point play and a thunderous Tyrese Hunter dunk.

About Grambling State

This is the 2nd game in series history. The Cyclones won 99-81 back in 1988 in the only other meeting. This edition of the Tigers comes in 0-3 with losses to Grand Canyon, Texas Tech, and New Mexico. Grambling currently ranks #331 out of 358 on Kenpom. Their offense ranks 341st with the defense being slightly better at 300th. This team doesn’t necessarily excel anywhere, but the game should be up tempo.

Opponent Player to Watch

Danya Kingsby has scored over 20 points in each of his last 2 games and leads the way with 15.3 points per game this season. The senior transfer from Bradley has made 4 of his last 5 shots from 3 and is shooting 57% from outside on the season.

Pick Three

Izaiah Brockington has a another double-double. Gabe Kaulscher makes at least three 3s. Grambling shoots under 40% from the field.

What Will Happen

Much like the Alabama State game, Iowa State will struggle throughout to consistently score the ball. The Cyclones will still take care of business though with a strong defensive effort. Expect Iowa State to maintain a lead of 5-8 points most of the 2nd half before a late puts away the Tigers. Tyrese Hunter will play well again, and Coach TJ starts off his Iowa State career 4-0.

Iowa State - 67

Grambling State - 53

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Grambling State (0-3, 0-0 SWAC)

Where: Ames, Iowa - Hilton Coliseum (14,267)

When: Sunday, Nov 21st, 5 p.m. (CST)

Spread: Iowa State -16 | O/U 138

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio AppTalent: John Walters (PxP), Eric Heft (Analyst)

TV: ESPN+ Talent: Brent Blum (PxP), Scott Christopherson (Analyst)

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com