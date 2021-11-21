Cyclones Roll Past Southern

The 14th nationally ranked Cyclones entered Sunday’s game 3-0 looking to improve to 4-0. While their 0-3 opponents Southern came into the game hopeful to turn a new page on the season and get their first win.

1st Quarter

Bill Fennelly sent Iowa State out with yet another new starting lineup, this time featuring 6’4” Forward Izzi Zingaro in an effort to play big against the undersized Southern lineup. The move paid off on the Cyclones first possession as Zingaro was able to secure an offensive rebound and draw a foul (she made both free throws at the line). Iowa State was able to get to the line early and capitalized on their fouls drawn, shooting 9-10 from the free throw line in the first. Hot shooting and physical ball would help the Clones pull ahead to a comfortable 24-10 lead.

2nd Quarter

Continuing their insane 3-point percentage Iowa State was able to extend the lead during the second. Senior Ashley Joens proved her toughness as she left the game after taking a hard foul, only to return moments later and make an immediate impact hitting a 3. The Cyclones were able to ride a strong 57.1% three point percentage in the second to take a 45-22 lead into the half.

3rd Quarter

The Cyclones found even more success from deep hitting 5 threes in the quarter. They also put together their best run of the game scoring 9 unanswered in a span of just under 3 minutes. Outscoring Southern by another 10 points in the third the Cyclones were able to enter the 4th with a comfortable 70-37 advantage.

4th Quarter

Despite going through their lowest shooting percentage quarter of the game, the Clones extended the lead yet again, reaching their largest lead of a 44 point margin with 2:39 second to play in the game. A strong 4th quarter from Emily Ryan in which she was able to secure a game high 13th assist helped the Cyclones cap off a strong performance.

From tip off to the final buzzer Fennelly’s team showed they were the better team. A dominant performance all around was headlined by nearly 50% shooting from deep, over 80% free throw shooting, and a win in the rebound battle 49 to 34. Aubrey Joens led the team in scoring (21) and rebounds (9), while her sister Ashley finished second in scoring (16), and Emily Ryan came down with the second most rebounds on the team (6).