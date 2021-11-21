Cyclones Shoot Past Grambling State

Hot shooting carried the Cyclones to a 82-47 victory over Grambling State in Hilton Coliseum on Sunday night.

Jazz Kunc led the way off the bench, scoring 21 points while going 5-5 from downtown. Speaking of breakout performances, Tristian Enaruna joined Kunc in having a night, finishing with 15 points and 9 rebounds to go with some very solid defense in the paint.

Isiah Brockington, ISU’s leading scorer and team leader, was limited all game lone due to early foul trouble. Gable Kalscheur was also limited all night, but the Cyclones got by fine without their contributions.

All told, the game was dominated by Iowa State, who made 13 of their 25 three point attempts, grabbed 46 rebounds to Grambling’s 22, and shot 11-16 from the charity stripe.

The same energy, intensity, and defensive effort that has come to define the start of the Otzelberger era was also on display all night long, and the Cyclones were also able to limit the turnovers, which have plagued them early in this young season.

Up next: A Pre-Season NIT Tipoff battle with Xavier in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 25th at 6:00 PM.