Wrestlers Crown Four Champions At Daktronics Open

Iowa State started the season strong Sunday at South Dakota State’s Daktronics Open. The Cyclones picked up four gold medals and placed nine wrestlers in the top three.

The finals started with a showdown between teammates Kysen Terukina and Corey Cabanban. Terukina won 3-1 for the second straight weekend after defeating #17 Liam Cronin of Nebraska in the semifinals. Cabanban, however had one of the bigger wins of the tournament, defeating #6 Brody Teske of UNI in his semi. 125 will be a fascinating weight to watch play out for the Cyclones this season.

Zach Redding, up a weight from where he was an NCAA qualifier last year, cruised to the title at 141. He outscored his opponents 24-7.

Sixth-year senior Jarrett Degen kept the Cyclones victorious on the championship mat with a dominating 13-2 victory in the 149 pound finals. over Nebraska’s Jevon Parrish. Degen took Nebraska’s Jevon Parrish feet-to-back and nearly secured a first period pin before adding a pair of takedowns to ice the match.

David Carr made it three titles in a row for Iowa State with a thrilling comeback overtime win against Peyton Robb of Nebraska. Robb beat defending 149 pound national champion Austin O’Connor on Wednesday and had #1 Carr on the ropes in this one. Trailing by three late in the match, Carr scored an escape and a takedown with two seconds left in regulation. He then countered Robb’s sudden victory shot to win the match.

The Cyclones dropped close finals matches at 174 and 184. Joel Devine lost 3-2 to #3 Mikey Labriola of Nebraska. Marcus Coleman used a pair of takedowns to knock off Nebraska all-American Taylor Venz in the semis before falling to #4 Parker Keckeisen of UNI in the finals. At heavyweight Sam Schuyler, a transfer from Buffalo, lost a 9-5 match to Christian Lance of Nebraska in a battle of returning national qualifiers.

Ramazan Attasauov wrestled well at 133, making the third-place bout before withdrawing from the tournament. Ian Parker did not wrestle this weekend. The 165 spot is wide open for the Cyclones. Grant Stotts beat the transfer from Campbell Austin Kraisser in sudden victory for third. Younger Bastida was a points machine, putting 57 on the scoreboard on his way to third place.

The Cyclones host Army and Cal Baptist in Ames on Saturday afternoon, followed by the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open on Sunday.