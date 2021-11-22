Filed under: This Week in GIFs: Oklahoma New, 1 comment Dropping to 6-5 on the season By CYHusker Nov 22, 2021, 3:14pm CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: This Week in GIFs: Oklahoma Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images The game sure started well, with Iowa State taking a 7-0 lead after a 12 play drive. And then OU tied it up 3 plays later. A missed field goal gave ISU momentum, and then a Purdy fumble was returned to the house. That first half was a little frantic. The offensive line after every play: Brock Purdy running around instead of throwing it away each play: The Oklahoma defensive line just played with the ISU offensive line all game long. Hunter Dekkers came in and led a scoring drive. Watching our offensive play calling all game long was a slog. Oklahoma watching us try to run the football. Charlie Kolar owned the OU secondary all game long. Brock Purdy overthrew a wide open Chase Allen to end the game. Cyclone fans waiting for the football program to not underdeliver on high expectation seasons. Remember when our Vegas win total was 9.5? Big 12 title aspirations are most likely going to end in the Cyclones going to the Liberty Bowl. Time to come out and support a special senior class. Next Up In Iowa State Football Three Things We Learned: Oklahoma Sooners Slam Door on Cyclones, 28-21 Betting the Big 12: Week 12 2021 Game XI: Iowa State at Oklahoma Football Game Preview Three Things We Learned: Texas Tech Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Taco Tech Loading comments...
