This Week in GIFs: Oklahoma

Dropping to 6-5 on the season

By CYHusker
Iowa State v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The game sure started well, with Iowa State taking a 7-0 lead after a 12 play drive.

And then OU tied it up 3 plays later.

A missed field goal gave ISU momentum, and then a Purdy fumble was returned to the house.

That first half was a little frantic.

The offensive line after every play:

Brock Purdy running around instead of throwing it away each play:

The Oklahoma defensive line just played with the ISU offensive line all game long.

Hunter Dekkers came in and led a scoring drive.

Watching our offensive play calling all game long was a slog.

Oklahoma watching us try to run the football.

Charlie Kolar owned the OU secondary all game long.

Brock Purdy overthrew a wide open Chase Allen to end the game.

Cyclone fans waiting for the football program to not underdeliver on high expectation seasons.

Remember when our Vegas win total was 9.5?

Big 12 title aspirations are most likely going to end in the Cyclones going to the Liberty Bowl.

Time to come out and support a special senior class.

