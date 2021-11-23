Thank you, Connor Assalley

Thank you Connor, for six years as a Cyclone. Thank you for trusting the process and being a great example to Cyclone fans everywhere. You came in a walk-on, and earned a starting spot. From there you reached new goals, having a top 5 single-season kicking percentage in school history back in 2019. You earned a scholarship and proved to everyone that hard work pays off.

Thank you for coming back for that extra year and not settling for leaving on the high of the Fiesta Bowl win. In your returning announcement, you said you wanted to see Jack Trice packed again, and I’m glad you got to see it.

Iowa State kicker Connor Assalley will use his extra year and return in 2021, per his Instagram. #cyclones pic.twitter.com/0BY3hqiRzY — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) January 9, 2021

Aiden here, I had the privilege to work with Connor Assalley this summer when the NCAA ruled that athletes would be able to make money off of their name, image, and likeness. He was one of our top priorities as soon as we heard that. Assalley was all over the chance to make the “Kick-Ass” brand, and I was extremely excited to help him out. It was about 2 am the morning of July 13 that we landed on the idea of Kick-Ass shirts, sweatshirts, and hats. I, as well as the rest of the WRNL, thank Connor for agreeing to partner with us. He was awesome to get to know throughout this whole process and I can’t thank him enough for wanting to make a shirt with us.

Finally, Connor, thank you for one of my personal favorite moments in Cyclone football history. I will never forget watching you kick the game-winner against Texas as time expired; Horns Down.

CYCLONES WIN!



Connor Assalley drills the 36-yard field goal to give @CycloneFB the win over Texas.pic.twitter.com/hjRn7oX9LF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 17, 2019

It’s been a pleasure to this fan base to watch you play and see the example you set, good luck in your next steps in life.