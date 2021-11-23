The Late-Morning Dump: Brooklyn Cyclones

Iowa State Athletics

THANK YOU All week we’ll be rolling out some thank you’s to the Cyclones who could/will be playing their last game at Jack Trice this Friday, what a group of players.

TWO WORLDS COLLIDING MY Cyclones are going to MY Barclays Center. The Cyclones will play the 25th ranked Xavier Musketeers in the house that Jay-Z built.

THE DOAK Breece Hall is a finalist for the second straight year.

Per a release, Iowa State RB Breece Hall has made the finalist list for Doak Walker Award.



Second consecutive year for Hall.



The other two finalists are Tyler Badie (Missouri) and Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State).



Winner announced Dec. 9th. — Tyler Wiederhoeft (@TDWiederhoeft) November 23, 2021 Around the Country

WEIRD HEADLINE Michael Strahan is going to space, as a tourist? Sure.

FINESSED Taysom Hill getting away with highway robbery in broad daylight. Payroll is about to be askin’ WHO DAT?

JIM MORA PLAYOFFS!? 20 years ago the head coach gave a presser for the ages.

THE FALLS OF BUFFALO The Bills were thought to be a Super Bowl contender, but now the Bills have a ? by their playoff picture... yikes.

TINSLEY One of my biggest regrets is not being able to watch this guy at Hilton. Good lord would I have loved me some Jamaal Tinsley.

STREETBALL IN THE NBA!

OTD (01) Rookie Jamaal Tinsley had 19 PTS, 23 AST, 11 REB vs the Wizards!



A few rookie Tinsley GMS:

28 PTS, 19 ASTS

30 PTS, 12 ASTS

7 PTS, 16 ASTS, 10 REBS

12 PTS, 15 ASTS, 9 REBS, 6 STLS, 5 BLKS



pic.twitter.com/BV2DaMRl92 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 22, 2021

CHRIS CREAMER SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK There’s always a logo. The Brooklyn Cyclones are in the New York-Penn minor baseball league and are named after the famous wooden roller coaster, not a tropical storm/cardinal bird. Pretty lame Brooklyn, pretty lame.