The Late-Morning Dump: Brooklyn Cyclones

Unveil the Black and White Basketball Uniforms, Cowards

Iowa State Athletics

THANK YOU All week we’ll be rolling out some thank you’s to the Cyclones who could/will be playing their last game at Jack Trice this Friday, what a group of players.

TWO WORLDS COLLIDING MY Cyclones are going to MY Barclays Center. The Cyclones will play the 25th ranked Xavier Musketeers in the house that Jay-Z built.

THE DOAK Breece Hall is a finalist for the second straight year.

Around the Country

WEIRD HEADLINE Michael Strahan is going to space, as a tourist? Sure.

FINESSED Taysom Hill getting away with highway robbery in broad daylight. Payroll is about to be askin’ WHO DAT?

JIM MORA PLAYOFFS!? 20 years ago the head coach gave a presser for the ages.

THE FALLS OF BUFFALO The Bills were thought to be a Super Bowl contender, but now the Bills have a ? by their playoff picture... yikes.

TINSLEY One of my biggest regrets is not being able to watch this guy at Hilton. Good lord would I have loved me some Jamaal Tinsley.

CHRIS CREAMER SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK There’s always a logo. The Brooklyn Cyclones are in the New York-Penn minor baseball league and are named after the famous wooden roller coaster, not a tropical storm/cardinal bird. Pretty lame Brooklyn, pretty lame.

