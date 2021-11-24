Thank you, Chase Allen.

On January 29, 2016, Chase Allen verbally committed to come play for new head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones. He enrolled that June, and began camp where he had earned a small role in Iowa State’s offense. On July 21st, Allen was hit by a car. His left knee broke the headlight, and he flipped over the windshield and the trunk of the car. 103 stitches later, he was seemingly going to be alright. He had overcome all of that by game week against UNI in 2016.

That Monday, he woke up with a sore throat and a swollen face, just as a few teammates had the mumps recently. He went to the trainers and found out he indeed had the mumps. Chase was feeling better by the time Saturday hit, being able to dress but he did not see the field at all.

After the game, he went back to puking and “hating life” and he was all of a sudden getting worse rather than getting better. He then was diagnosed with viral meningitis, a rare secondary infection that could come with the mumps. What did the doctor have to say about that? “It’s going to feel like you got hit by a car.”

Despite all of that, Chase Allen called Ames his home for the next 5 years. In 2017, his role increased ever so slightly enough to earn All-Big 12 2nd team honors. In 2018, he suffered an injury that sat him out for the majority of the season. 2019 was the year of the tight ends at Iowa State, and it was no different for Chase Allen. He racked up 17 catches for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns, one of those coming in the middle of a furious comeback at Oklahoma. He once again earned 2nd team All-Big 12 in 2019.

In 2020, he was a key part of a tight end room that led the country in catches (82) and 2nd in receiving yards (1057). Allen himself grabbed 19 catches for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns, setting a career-high 48 yards in the game against Oklahoma where he caught a pass from fellow tight end Dylan Soehner. He has most recently moved into the top-10 for career receptions for a tight end.

Something also worth noting, Chase Allen excelled in the classroom. He’s a 5-time 1st team All-Big 12 Academic Team recipient.

To me, Chase Allen is up there with the best of them for the ultimate Matt Campbell guy. He was selfless, he put his body on the line for this football program, and he loved seeing other guys succeed. A humble giant that loved his teammates; more specifically his partner in crime Charlie Kolar.

After the loss at Oklahoma this past Saturday, Chase Allen was in the middle of an interview with Eric Heft when he interrupted himself and said “I’ve got to say something real quick.”

Chase Allen getting emotional in post-game. "Nobody sees the way Charlie prepares. He can accomplish anything in life. I love him to death and he works his ass off." — Brent Blum (@brentblum) November 20, 2021

Unprompted, a shakey-voiced Chase Allen had me about in tears talking about his love for his teammates and this football program heading into his last game at Jack Trice Stadium. Chase fell in love with the process and the process has loved him back, regardless of anything that life threw his way.

Thank you, Chase Allen.