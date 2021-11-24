 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Thanksgiving Eve

New, 1 comment

Tis the season... For more Matt Campbell coaching rumors

By RyanHarrison

Iowa State Athletics

UNIFORMS The seniors will take the field at Jack Trice one last time wearing a cardinal-out. (unless they’re just joking like the uniform announcement before Texas)

GAMEDAY Otz and his team get their first big test against #25 Xavier at 6:00 on ESPNU

CONGRATS ASHLEY Ashley Joens was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

COACHING RUMORS As we near the end of the season, the inevitable Coach Campbell rumors begin to swirl again.

Around the Country

ONE OF THE GREATS In an emotional return to the basketball world, Dick V called his first game since his lymphoma diagnosis.

ZAGS NUMBER 1 Gonzaga is good. Scary good. If you are checking highlights or stats... yes, it is that Rasir Bolton.

NEW BIG 12 FRIENDS Cincinnati finally cracks the CFB Playoff picture coming in at 4.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT You may remember Greg Brown from Texas, he pulled this dunk off in game last night.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...