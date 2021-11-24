The Mid-Morning Dump: Thanksgiving Eve

UNIFORMS The seniors will take the field at Jack Trice one last time wearing a cardinal-out. (unless they’re just joking like the uniform announcement before Texas)
#BeatTCU— Cyclone Equipment (@CycloneEQUIP) November 24, 2021
pic.twitter.com/3YDtPyt8np
GAMEDAY Otz and his team get their first big test against #25 Xavier at 6:00 on ESPNU
— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 24, 2021
Cyclones Xavier
6 p.m. (CT)
Brooklyn, N.Y.
️ ESPNU
️ https://t.co/dVoMsO8pc7
https://t.co/09i4ekrWz7#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/VEG5MnyXBj
CONGRATS ASHLEY Ashley Joens was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.
@ashleyjoens averaged 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and shot 48.8 percent from the field, as Iowa State went 3-0 on the week.— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 22, 2021
https://t.co/JhhuM89Cfs
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/DrCXlH80MA
COACHING RUMORS As we near the end of the season, the inevitable Coach Campbell rumors begin to swirl again.
ONE OF THE GREATS In an emotional return to the basketball world, Dick V called his first game since his lymphoma diagnosis.
82 year old Dick Vitale was understandably emotional as he returned to the mic tonight in between chemo treatments for lymphoma.— Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) November 24, 2021
Welcome back, Dickie V.
pic.twitter.com/nBwFDU0zHR
ZAGS NUMBER 1 Gonzaga is good. Scary good. If you are checking highlights or stats... yes, it is that Rasir Bolton.
NEW BIG 12 FRIENDS Cincinnati finally cracks the CFB Playoff picture coming in at 4.
Cincinnati is the new No. 4 in the #CFBPlayoff‼️— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 24, 2021
It's the first time a non-Power 5 team has ever appeared in the top 4 of any playoff ranking. pic.twitter.com/TBzMGlrTXb
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT You may remember Greg Brown from Texas, he pulled this dunk off in game last night.
THIS MAN REALLY DID THIS IN A GAME @gb3elite | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/laTOnkCy06— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 24, 2021
