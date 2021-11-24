The Mid-Morning Dump: Thanksgiving Eve

Iowa State Athletics

UNIFORMS The seniors will take the field at Jack Trice one last time wearing a cardinal-out. (unless they’re just joking like the uniform announcement before Texas)

GAMEDAY Otz and his team get their first big test against #25 Xavier at 6:00 on ESPNU

CONGRATS ASHLEY Ashley Joens was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

@ashleyjoens averaged 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and shot 48.8 percent from the field, as Iowa State went 3-0 on the week.



https://t.co/JhhuM89Cfs



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/DrCXlH80MA — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 22, 2021

COACHING RUMORS As we near the end of the season, the inevitable Coach Campbell rumors begin to swirl again.

Around the Country

ONE OF THE GREATS In an emotional return to the basketball world, Dick V called his first game since his lymphoma diagnosis.

82 year old Dick Vitale was understandably emotional as he returned to the mic tonight in between chemo treatments for lymphoma.



Welcome back, Dickie V.



pic.twitter.com/nBwFDU0zHR — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) November 24, 2021

ZAGS NUMBER 1 Gonzaga is good. Scary good. If you are checking highlights or stats... yes, it is that Rasir Bolton.

NEW BIG 12 FRIENDS Cincinnati finally cracks the CFB Playoff picture coming in at 4.

Cincinnati is the new No. 4 in the #CFBPlayoff‼️



It's the first time a non-Power 5 team has ever appeared in the top 4 of any playoff ranking. pic.twitter.com/TBzMGlrTXb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 24, 2021

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT You may remember Greg Brown from Texas, he pulled this dunk off in game last night.