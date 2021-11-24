Tailgate Preview - TCU

Weather - Another beautiful day

Proving once again that Mother Nature is an Iowa State fan, Friday looks to be a pretty pleasant day to spend outside. It will be a comfortable temperature, with a light wind and mix of sun and clouds. With a 3:30 kick, you’ll get to see the sunset over Jack Trice, which is a wonder to behold, especially this time of year. It might be so beautiful, you’ll be moved to tears, which is just fine because you’ll be crying anyway as we say goodbye to this incomparable group of seniors.

Food - Thanksgiving Leftovers

Where do I even begin? First of all, you’ve got a ton of Thanksgiving leftovers leaving you many delicious options. Second, you’re allowed to bring food into the football game. And third, if there ever was a game where we all need to eat our feelings, this is it. I’m going to give you several options for your leftovers that will be so tasty and filling, you won’t need to bring food into the game. Honestly, you’ve probably been eating nonstop for at least 24 hours, so maybe you could just drink a light beer and cool it on the calories for today, okay? (Sorry, that was an affirmation to myself.)

Cranberry turkey sliders were pretty much made for this exact occasion.

Turkey shepherd’s pie sounds delicious if you happen to have leftover mashed potatoes, which is never a thing in my family.

Turkey chili. Pretty self-explanatory, no?

Turkey, feta, and cranberry pizza. If you make this, please invite me to your tailgate.

Drink - Shiner Cheer

This is hands down my favorite beer and I get an excited and elated feeling when I see it in stores (or on tap!) that I haven’t felt since I was a little Megatron on Christmas morning. I have lots of beer, wine, and liquor at home right now after my 40th birthday, but I just keep cracking open Cheer after Cheer. Since this tailgate is the day after Thanksgiving, you can stop holding back on your excitement and really lean in to the reason for the season - holiday beers.

Game - Quiddler

Look. This is not really a tailgate game. Not even a little. It’s a card game where you make words. But it’s time you all knew the truth about me - I love word games. Like, a lot. I carry this game around with me in my purse on the off chance that someone will want to play. So maybe this is less of a tailgate game recommendation and more of a holiday gift recommendation for the word nerd in your life. Either way, have fun.

Song - Swag Surfin’ by FLY

For the seniors. Cyclone Nation loves you.