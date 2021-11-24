Iowa State Downs #25 Xavier, 82-70

Iowa State facing their biggest test of the season took down #25 Xavier, 82-70. It is the first ranked win for Iowa State basketball in almost two years.

Iowa State came out in the first half and locked down Xavier defensively for most of the first half. Tyrese Hunter lead the Cyclones with 11 points in the first half, including 3-3 from three-point range. Xavier would battle back to take the lead by one at the half.

Then came the second half and Izaiah Brockington happened. The senior transfer took over the game and could not be stopped. Brockington put down 30 points with most of those coming in the second half. He was the first Cyclones to score 30 points since Lindell Wigginton.

The Cyclone defense forced 16 turnovers and created offense all night off those turnovers. If Iowa State can turn out that kind of effort each night, a lot of good things can happen for this team.

Iowa State will play the winner of #9 Memphis and Virginia Tech on Friday night at 8 pm on ESPN.