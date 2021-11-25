 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Happy Thanksgiving!

Ham owns this holiday.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

OTZELBALL The Cyclones pick up their first ranked win since December 9, 2019, in a win over #25 Xavier.

BROCKVEMBER No not that Brock. Izaiah Brockington went crazy last night.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!

Around the Country

LESNITCH King James had some fans removed from their courtside seats.

(Okay after looking into it these people deserved to be kicked out)

PREACH COACH Despite never mentioning a conference title, Nick Saban speaks about his team in a rant that was overdue.

WE GOT FOOTBALL Despite a not-so-great slate we’ve got football.

As always, we at WRNL thank you for your support and we are thankful for all the interactions we have had with you over the years! Happy Thanksgiving!

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...