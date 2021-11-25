The Mid-Morning Dump: Happy Thanksgiving!

Iowa State Athletics

OTZELBALL The Cyclones pick up their first ranked win since December 9, 2019, in a win over #25 Xavier.

BROCKVEMBER No not that Brock. Izaiah Brockington went crazy last night.





- Career-High 30 Points (23 in second half)

- Matched Career High With 4 3-Pointers Made

- First 30-point Game In Big 12 This Season#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/wSspThRkza — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 25, 2021

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!

Brock Purdy is the GOAT, no questions asked.



This week on The Night Cap we go through the OU loss, preview TCU, and talk about what this senior class meant to Iowa State football. Be sure to check it out on our YouTube channel or wherever you find podcasts! pic.twitter.com/Vl91rU9QlX — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) November 24, 2021 Around the Country

LESNITCH King James had some fans removed from their courtside seats.

LeBron got these Pacers fans kicked out.



pic.twitter.com/B1usTgtbKd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 25, 2021

(Okay after looking into it these people deserved to be kicked out)

PREACH COACH Despite never mentioning a conference title, Nick Saban speaks about his team in a rant that was overdue.

This might be the greatest Nick Saban rant of all-time:



(via @UA_Athletics) pic.twitter.com/dZGTbHujpc — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 25, 2021

WE GOT FOOTBALL Despite a not-so-great slate we’ve got football.

As always, we at WRNL thank you for your support and we are thankful for all the interactions we have had with you over the years! Happy Thanksgiving!