The Mid-Morning Dump: Happy Thanksgiving!

OTZELBALL The Cyclones pick up their first ranked win since December 9, 2019, in a win over #25 Xavier.
Enjoy these highlights from @cyslockerroom, #CyclONEnation!#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/F0UlMWuN0m— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 25, 2021
BROCKVEMBER No not that Brock. Izaiah Brockington went crazy last night.
— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 25, 2021
- Career-High 30 Points (23 in second half)
- Matched Career High With 4 3-Pointers Made
- First 30-point Game In Big 12 This Season#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/wSspThRkza
THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!
Brock Purdy is the GOAT, no questions asked.— Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) November 24, 2021
This week on The Night Cap we go through the OU loss, preview TCU, and talk about what this senior class meant to Iowa State football. Be sure to check it out on our YouTube channel or wherever you find podcasts! pic.twitter.com/Vl91rU9QlX
LESNITCH King James had some fans removed from their courtside seats.
LeBron got these Pacers fans kicked out.— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 25, 2021
pic.twitter.com/B1usTgtbKd
(Okay after looking into it these people deserved to be kicked out)
PREACH COACH Despite never mentioning a conference title, Nick Saban speaks about his team in a rant that was overdue.
This might be the greatest Nick Saban rant of all-time:— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 25, 2021
(via @UA_Athletics) pic.twitter.com/dZGTbHujpc
WE GOT FOOTBALL Despite a not-so-great slate we’ve got football.
THANKSGIVING FOOTBALL ALL DAY.— NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2021
(by @CrownRoyal) pic.twitter.com/jRBDP6Q5zT
As always, we at WRNL thank you for your support and we are thankful for all the interactions we have had with you over the years! Happy Thanksgiving!
