Betting the Big 12: Week 13

I hope everyone out there enjoyed turkey day. Because now we hit the greatest tradition of all, Black Friday football and a full two days of college football. The pressure is on. We’ve got a little bit of ground to make up in the column to get positive on the season. Luckily I’m feeling good. We’re gonna get there. Bet on motivation. Bet on seniors at home. Here we go!

THE GAMES

Kansas State (7-4) at Texa$ (4-7)

Kickoff: Friday 11:00am | TV: FOX | The Line: Ok cool, Hook Em -3

Texas paid Tom Herman and staff $60 million to go away. They owe Steve Sarkisian $28.5 million for the next 5 years. The school owes the Big 12 at least $80 million to get out of the league. What does that have to do with analyzing this game? Nothing, but it’s fun to point out. Also fun is the best new tradition in college football. Sorry, Iowa. The wave has been replaced by chanting “S-E-C” at Texas as you beat them.

Pick: Kansas State +3





TCU (5-6) at Iowa State (6-5)

Kickoff: Friday 3:30pm | TV: FS1 | The Line: Iowa State -15

It’s going to be an emotional one at Jack Trice Stadium folks. With nothing to play for but bowl positioning, expect Iowa State to play free, let the seniors shine, and come away with a 3+ score win.

Pick: Iowa State -15





Texas Tech (6-5) at #8 Baylor (9-2)

Kickoff: 11:00am | TV: FS1 | The Line: Baylor -14

I guess the rest of the Big 12 can thank Iowa State for giving them film on Donovan Smith. Baylor’s defense is on fire, and they need this one to have a shot at Dallas. Dave Aranda is aware of the score and will keep going if he can. Bears win it big.

Pick: Baylor -14





West Virginia (5-6) at Kansas (2-9)

Kickoff: 6:00pm | TV: FS1 | The Line: West Virginia -15.5

West Virginia wins the game and gets bowl eligible. Kansas puts the Big 12 on notice that starting next year, they won’t be a pushover anymore. More than 2 touchdowns is just too much.

Pick: Kansas +15.5





#10 Oklahoma (10-1) at #7 Oklahoma State (10-1)

Kickoff: 6:30pm | TV: ABC | The Line: Oklahoma State -4.5

I really hate doing this. I would absolutely love to take the points with Oklahoma State if they were a home underdog. Sadly, the Sooners are the smart play here. They’ve owned Bedlam lately. This is one where I won’t be that mad if I’m wrong, and the Cowboys can certainly win the game without covering.

Pick: Oklahoma +4.5





BEST BET AROUND THE COUNTRY

Iowa at Nebraska -1

I’m not the first to point this out: the line makes absolutely no sense. Maybe it’s better that Adrian Martinez isn’t playing. The real reason to actually take the Huskers is that it’s a dead guy game.

Milton brings the Huskers home from beyond the grave.





NFL PICK OF THE WEEKEND

Eagles at Giants +3.5

The Giants finally fired Jason Garrett, who inexplicably got to be in charge of an NFL offense. He’s gone. Time to fade Philly and back the home dog to open things up a bit.





PROP OF THE WEEK FOR TEXA$ FANS

More wins in 2022?

Texas -150

Kansas +120





SEASON RECORD: 43-42-1 (-3.2 units)