Filed under: GAMETHREAD XII: TCU New, 19 comments Senior day in Ames By Matthias Schwartzkopf@MatthiasWRNL Nov 26, 2021, 2:00pm CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GAMETHREAD XII: TCU Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Date: Saturday, November 6th, 2021 Time: 3:30PM CST Location: Jack Trice Stadium Capacity: 61,500 Television: FS1 Radio: Cyclone Radio Network More From Wide Right & Natty Lite Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ #9 Memphis Betting the Big 12: Week 13 The Mid-Morning Dump: Happy Thanksgiving! Thank You, Tarique Milton Thank You, Jake Hummel 2021 Iowa State Football Game Preview: Iowa State vs TCU Loading comments...
Loading comments...