GAMETHREAD XII: TCU

Senior day in Ames

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Football: Iowa State at Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, November 6th, 2021

Time: 3:30PM CST

Location: Jack Trice Stadium

Capacity: 61,500

Television: FS1

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

