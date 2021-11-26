Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ #9 Memphis

Last Time Out

Iowa State used great team defense and big-time performances from Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter en route to an 82-70 victory over #25 Xavier. Brockington poured in 30 points, making 12-of-19 field goals. He was the first Cyclone to score 30 points in a game since Lindell Wigginton scored 30 against Baylor in 2018. Tyrese Hunter added 19 points and a career-high five steals. Gabe Kalscheur added 12 points and George Conditt had 10 in the win.

About Memphis

The Tigers entered the season having secured the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the second time in three seasons, and are one of the trendy picks to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament this spring. They will face off against Iowa State after taking down Virginia Tech, 69-61. They got the win without having much impact from their two freshman studs Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren. Which has to be something that makes Penny Hardaway smile knowing he can win in multiple ways.

According to KenPom, Memphis has the top-rated defense in the country, which really stands out as you watch them on film. It is a team that has length at every position. The Tigers also block over 9 shots a game. They will hold teams below 40% from the field and below 30% from deep. It will be a tough challenge for Iowa State to score the ball on the TIgers.

Players To Watch

The stud freshman duo of Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren. I fully expect these two to be playing at a full go against Iowa State. They sat for most of the first half against Virginia Tech in foul trouble and only combined for 15 points between the two. Druen will present a challenge down low for the Iowa State bigs and is a major threat to throw your shot back in your face. Emoni Bates has the potential to be a volume scorer. Will be interesting to see how Iowa State matches up with them.

Pick Three

1- Memphis will block 10 shots

2- Cyclones will shoot around 30% from deep

3- Brockington leads in scoring again

What Will Happen

A big-time test for Iowa State. We are really going to know what kind of team Iowa State could be after this one. If the Cyclones win, just maybe you have something to work with that you can play with some of the better teams in the country. If Iowa State can put together a performance as the Cyclones did against Xavier, I would feel pretty going about being in a position to pull an upset on Memphis. We just haven’t seen enough offensive consistency from this group to make me feel anywhere remotely confident in this one. Especially against a good defensive squad like Memphis. I think the Tigers’ length will be a bit too much for Iowa State.

Memphis - 76

Iowa State - 66

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. No. 9 Memphis (5-0, 0-0 AAC)

Where: Brooklyn, New York - Barclays Center

When: Friday, Nov. 26, approx. 8:30 p.m. (CST)

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio AppTalent: Chris Williams (PxP), Scott Christopherson (Analyst)

TV: ESPN2Talent: Rich Hollenberg (PxP), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst)

Webcast: WatchESPN

Live Stats: Statbroadcast.com