Cyclones Breece Down TCU

Senior Day at Jack Trice Stadium was guaranteed to be emotional and promised good football in the meantime. Both things proved to be true, as the Cyclones romped to a 48-14 victory Saturday night in Ames.

Though the game got off to a slow start, Iowa State jumped on TCU in the second quarter thanks to a 40 yard Jirehl Brock touchdown run. The floodgates then opened, as a stop led to a 39 yard touchdown run for Breece Hall.

TCU wide reciever Blair Conwright would then slip behind the Cyclone secondary for a long touchdown pass from Max Duggan, but that was the extent of sustained success for TCU on the night.

The second half was allllllllllll Cyclones. Here are the highlights:

A Breece Hall 22 yard touchdown pass that featured absolutely filthy moves by #28 A Breece Hall 80 yard touchdown run, on which he was not touched A Breece Hall 4 yard TD run set up by 30+ yard plays by Xavier Hutchinson and Breece himself A beautiful 35 yard touchdown toss to Chase Allen running free down the seam

The Seniors had their will with the Horned Frogs, but the night belonged to Breece Hall, who finished with a career high 237 yards, 4 touchdowns, and the NCAA record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown (24 games). Brock Purdy also finished his career going an incredible 16-1 against Big 12 opponents in Jack Trice Stadium.

An emotional senior day led to what this group deserved: a dominant performance in Jack Trice Stadium.

Also, happy 69th birthday to Harry Johnson.