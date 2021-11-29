The Mid-Morning Dump: Coaching Carousel Spinning Like Crazy

Iowa State Athletics

CAMPBELL NOT LEAVING???

For all of those asking: Kinda goes without saying at this point but unless something unforseen happens, I fully anticipate Matt Campbell back at Iowa State next season. — Chris Williams (@ChrisMWilliams) November 29, 2021

TCU BEAT DOWN. Iowa State said goodbye to stars and seniors alike in style on Saturday.

SENIOR NIGHT PHOTOS. Excellent photo album here.

ONE TOP 25 WIN, AH AH AH. The Cyclones handled Xavier Wednesday night.

TWO TOP 25 WINS, AH AH AH. The Cyclones then dominated a Top 10 Memphis Squad.

TWISTER SISTERS WIN TROPHY. Escaping with a win against UMass.

WRASTLIN’ PREVIEW. Iowa State has a few matches coming up.

VOLLEYBALL BACK IN THE DANCE.

️@CycloneVB is heading to the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The Cyclones will face Stanford in the opening round.#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/mkPkkA083m — ISD Sports Desk (@ISDsports) November 29, 2021

DECISION INCOMING. From the Georgetown transfer.

Georgetown transfer Tre King is down to 3 schools! Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/FEjTrFCErN — 336 Edits (@336edits) November 28, 2021 Around The Country

LINCOLN RILEY TO USC. You hate to see it, but more importantly, you love to see it.

DECOMITTMENT CENTRAL. Recruits are flying from OU like OU fled from the Big 12.

STOOPS BACK. Bob Stoops is the interim bowl game coach.

BILLY NAPIER TO FLORIDA. Seems like a good hire for the Gators.

NO NEWS AT LSU. So, what’s the plan here?

MICHIGAN BEATS OHIO STATE. Huge, long awaited win for Harbaugh.

BEDLAM GONNA BEDLAM. What an amazing football game this was.

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE. Update post week 12.

BIG BEN IS OLD. And the Bengals are good.

CAM NEWTON BENCHED. The Panthers are bad.

4 PICKS IN A WINNING EFFORT. For Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

KEVIN GAUSMAN SIGNS. With the Toronto Blue Jays.

BUXTON EXTENDED. Big news for the Twins.