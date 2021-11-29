Iowa State Men’s Basketball Ranked 19th in AP Poll

In the midst of an absolutely astonishing turnaround under TJ Otzelberger, your Iowa State Cyclones Men’s Basketball team is RANKED.

I don’t know if anybody knows how long this will last, but the prospect of being ranked at any point this season was a pipe dream for any reasonable fan. Hell, most had expectations set at “let’s at least look like we want to play basketball.” And not only that, but a team that’s built around an aggressive defense?

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON