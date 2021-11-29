Iowa State Men’s Basketball Ranked 19th in AP Poll

In the midst of an absolutely astonishing turnaround under TJ Otzelberger, your Iowa State Cyclones Men’s Basketball team is RANKED.
Checking in at No. 19 in this week’s @AP_Top25!— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 29, 2021
More work to do!#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/r5qIXtdFma
I don’t know if anybody knows how long this will last, but the prospect of being ranked at any point this season was a pipe dream for any reasonable fan. Hell, most had expectations set at “let’s at least look like we want to play basketball.” And not only that, but a team that’s built around an aggressive defense?
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON
