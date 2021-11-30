The Mid-Morning Dump: The Unforseen

Iowa State Athletics

BREAKING: Matt Campbell is headed to- his kitchen table to finish some leftover birthday cake while all of us nerds overreact to. Every. Single. Thing. On. Twitter. Ever.

BRINGIN THE MAGIC BACK I wanted that to be a t-shirt but trademark literally ruins all the fun I could ever have. GET OVER YOURSELVES IOWA STATE TRADEMARK POLICE.

Izaiah Brockington: "It definitely feels like we're bringing basketball back to Ames. We're bringing the magic back." — Matt Belinson (@BelinsonMatt) November 29, 2021

UNDEFEATED Iowa State men’s and women’s basketball remain undefeated throughout the month of November. Seems good.

RT if your team is one of the 20 remaining undefeated teams in the country! pic.twitter.com/eYQ7uOiVUZ — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 29, 2021

THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT I can’t wait until the New Big 12 is literally the best conference in football and basketball in 5 years while OU and Texas are both 4-8.

Teams ranked among Top 16 in this week’s @AP_Top25 poll:



Future Big 12: 5

Future SEC: 4

Big Ten: 4

Pac-12: 2

ACC: 0

Notre Dame — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 29, 2021 Around the Country

BYE-AN KELLY Left Notre Dame with an Irish goodbye and now the Cathedral of Football is on a damn inquisition to find their next coach. Lord help us all.

LSU will reportedly hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly to be their next head football coach, per @PeteThamel pic.twitter.com/GsmtZwJjD6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2021

This is usually how these things go, but Brian Kelly has ghosted everyone at Notre Dame. Just spoke to one assistant who saw reports on his phone tonight as he was exiting a recruit's home: "The news broke when I walked out of the house, so I look like a f----- a--hole." — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 30, 2021

Just now Brian Kelly messaged Notre Dame’s roster in Team Works that “I will be leaving Notre Dame.”



The plan is for Kelly to meet with the team tomorrow at 7 a.m.



Here is the full message pic.twitter.com/sqAl2txZIy — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 30, 2021

Heard Brian Kelly met with the Notre Dame team for 11 minutes this morning and then left. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 30, 2021

THE UNFORSEEN Matt Campbell certainly seems like a candidate for the gig, but from the noise on twitter, it sounds like he’s option C. Cincy’s Luke Fickell, and their current DC Marcus Freeman are the likely candidates.

ON THE BRIGHT SIDE Once Notre Dame fills their position that should be the last big-time college opening this off-season. Chicago please don’t fire Matt Nagy, not yet.

When Bears players saw Matt Nagy walk into work today pic.twitter.com/GW86VW5abm — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 26, 2021

SO UH, WHAT ELSE IS GOIN’ ON? My former favorite baseball player got a BAG, but has to play in Detroit, Michigan. So, that’s tough.

LOSERS If you’re bad, that means Vegas is good. And let me tell ya, Vegas is GOOD.

KOC NBA Kevin O’Connor does exceptional work analyzing and commentating on basketball. One of my favorites.

ZAGS? Duke, Tarleton State, what’s the difference?

Gonzaga survives a monumental SCARE against Tarleton St.



The Bulldogs were 32-point favorites. It would’ve been the largest D-1 men's basketball upset in at least the last 25 years. pic.twitter.com/MDGQngni5S — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2021

CHRIS CREAMER’S SPORTS LOGO(S) OF THE WEEK The USFL is back baby and not even Trump’s small potatoes can ruin it this time. The USFL has 8 teams, and a couple of them opted for their original, VERY 80’s-esque logos.