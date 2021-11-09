Three Things We Learned: Texas

What a way to go out

There is bad blood between me and Texas. It’s a mix of their ego, their attempt to ruin the Big 12, their fans on Twitter and their entitlement. I despise that team and program, and I will not miss them in the Big 12, at all.

That was most likely the last time that the Longhorns will ever play in Jack Trice Stadium, and oh how sweet it was. It was black uniforms, under the lights and a Texas-sized butt-kicking. 30-plus years of pent-up anger, frustration and betrayal were all let out in “S-E-C” chants as Iowa State ran the ball down the throats of Texas’ five-star defense.

If that was the last time we ever see burnt orange in Ames, it was a perfect and cathartic way to send them out.

Breece Hall is the best running back in the country

Okay, maybe we already knew this, but Saturday was a reminder that Breece Hall is undoubtedly the best running back in college football. Just watch this:

Is this my favorite football highlight I've ever shot?

...maybe.



Breece Hall's 47-yard rushing TD kick-starts a 3rd quarter in which Iowa State outscores Texas 21-0. pic.twitter.com/7JKWmA4XjB — Mark Freund (@MarkFreundTV) November 7, 2021

The Iowa State offense struggled to sustain drives in the first half, in part due to play-calling, penalties and offensive line struggles. But Hall put all of those problems to rest early in the second half with his best run in a Cyclone uniform. The 6’1 product out of Kansas extended his FBS-leading games with a rushing touchdown streak to 21 with two touchdowns to go with his 136 yards.

In 2020, Hall statistically dominated college football, he was either first or second in nearly every statistical category. In 2021, Hall has dominated with the eye test. He’s still top five in most major categories, but he has made plays that no player in college football can make. I will die on this hill; Hall is the best running back in the sport.

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in

After Iowa State lost to West Virginia last week, it was a pretty safe assumption to clear out any Big 12 Championship game aspirations. With two losses to go and a trip to Norman still in the forecast, it’s still unlikely, but Baylor losing to TCU opened up a pathway to get the Cyclones to Dallas.

Essentially, if Iowa State wins out and Oklahoma wins out other than the Iowa State game. Oklahoma still plays Baylor and Oklahoma State, so if they were to win both of those games, that pushes Baylor to three conference losses and Oklahoma State to two (Iowa State owns the tiebreaker over them.) There is still a long way to go before that, but I am officially back on the hype train.