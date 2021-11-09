The Mid-Morning Dump: We Sleep in May

Iowa State Athletics

OTZ O’CLOCK The first game of the Otzelberger era tips off tonight along with a massive slate of college hoops across the country.

12TH RANKED TWSTER SISTERS A complete 180, the women’s team has high expectations coming into the season.

WEEKEND RECAP We’re still doing the football though, and we’re doing it well. Here’s the gamethread, post mortem, recap AND a little self-plug for the Litecast.

WEEKLY AWARDS A couple of cyclones were given weekly big 12 awards for their performance against Texas

Congrats to @mevisthekicker for earning Big 12 ST Player of the Week for the second time.



✅9 40+ yard FGs ranks 2nd nationally and the most by a Cyclone kicker in a season

✅Made 11-straight FGs, 2nd-longest streak in ISU history and 4th-best active streak in NCAA



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/KkOOvJduCw — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 8, 2021

.@WILL_JUN1OR is the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks.



✅5th nationally in sacks (10.0)

✅3rd nationally in forced fumbles (4)

✅Most sacks in NCAA (20.5) since 2020#McSack



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/jEfZcwNQw6 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 8, 2021 Around the Country

THE JOKER I’d be more harsh, but it was a Morris twin on the receiving end of this. So I’m gonna call this a ‘play on’ and check it at the top of the key situation.

HOLY SHIT JOKIC pic.twitter.com/WFsAGCT8xk — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 9, 2021

IN HIS BAG Steph Curry had to let Trae Young know that he’s still that guy. Can’t wait till Trae Young returns the favor while Curry is on his farewell tour, save the date.

STEPH CURRY

50 PTS, 10 AST, 9 3PT, 7 REB in 35 MINS!



pic.twitter.com/gKUILacXrQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 9, 2021

KAT BANK The bank was open, but the overtime win was closed for the T-Wolves. This was KAT’s first three point make of the game by the way.

KAT SENDS IT TO OT‼️ pic.twitter.com/xQeVSi9MHG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

DA REFS At least I know what Big 12 refs are up to on Monday’s now.

Refs throwing hip checks? What the hell is going on! pic.twitter.com/FNe2Z46ETz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 9, 2021

DON’T TAKE YOUR GUNS TO IG LIVE Keep your guns at home, Bill. Raiders are having a tough go of it.

ARE THERE ANY GOOD TEAMS In the AFC? Are the Titans your king?

CHRIS CREAMER SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK As the college basketball season kicks off, I want to introduce you all to MY St. Bonaventure Bonnies. The favorites of the A-10 a team of five returning seniors. And the best defense East of the Mississippi. Bonnie Up!!!