Filed under: This Week in GIFs: Iowa State Dominates Texas New, 7 comments A beautiful weather day was capped off with a beautiful win By CYHusker Nov 9, 2021, 10:17am CST Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images Texas and their 5 star players walked into Jack Trice Stadium expecting an easy get right win against the Cyclones. The game started with Isheem Young stealing the ball from Bijan Robinson. And then a bunch of punts were traded in a mostly boring first half. What exactly the Cyclone offense trying to do remains a mystery. Then Xavier Worthy absolutely skated by the defense on an end around for an easy touchdown. Cyclone fans like myself leaving for a halftime beer weren't the happiest. But we had to grab our beer and race back into the stadium upon hearing the cheers following a Breece Hall touchdown. Once Iowa State grabbed the lead, they never gave it back, and Texas wanted no part of the Cyclones. And Texas players seemed unbothered by the fact that Iowa State was cooking them. The Texas defense trying to stop Iowa State in the second half looked something like this: Iowa State fans were even laughing at Texas, like after that guy fell down on a wide open screen pass. Texas fans being mad online after the game and calling for the firing of Sark before his first season finished was the icing on top. Chris Del Conte was probably working the phones after the game to figure out what the SEC's return policy is. Longhorn football in 2021: On to Texas Tech.
