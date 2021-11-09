Game Preview: Kennesaw State

College basketball tips off across the country and Iowa State will start their season by hosting Kennesaw State. Kennesaw (not an actual state) State finished last year as 5-19. and only had two wins against D1 teams. They do have their leading scorer returning. Spencer Rodgers average 16 points last season and shot 39% from 3 last year.

It’s hard to beat up on a team for going 5-19 coming off of a 2-22 season. So, on the bright side, Iowa State could get half as many wins tonight, as we had all of last season. So silver linings? Iowa State does not have their returning leading scorer, in fact we really only have 3.5 familiar faces.

Tre Jackson, George Conditt, Jaden Walker, and kind of Caleb Grill are the only returning Cyclone players. Otz did a good job of getting some wins in the transfer portal as well as a huge victory in retaining Tyrese Hunter’s commitment. If I had to guess the starting lineup will look something like:

Tyrese Hunter

Gabe Kalscheur

Izaiah Brockington

George Conditt

Robert Jones

The Cyclones have lots of questions in the front court, and the depth has depleted. Hopefully Otz finds some answers early in the season during the non-con schedule. The Cyclones tip off tonight at 7pm on ESPN+.