Litecast: Senior Day Recap, Coaching Madness, and the Brooklyn Cyclones

The Litecast is back from a Thanksgiving food coma. We recap Iowa State’s dominant win on Senior Day against TCU before tackling the obvious thing on everyone’s mind: the coaching carousel. Namely, we talk over Lincoln Riley’s surprising move to USC and the Notre Dame job opening up. Matt Campbell’s name will obviously be in play, and we do the best we can to cope with that while staying positive. At the very least, we trust Jamie Pollard and that max effort has been made to keep Coach Campbell around.

Iowa State men’s basketball is somehow ranked in November and we’re ready to discuss recalibrating our expectation. Plus, uncovering the ponzi scheme that is Flo Sports, Fran Fraschilla on ISU games, and power ranking Ames pizza restaurants. Presented by Es Tas Bar & Grill!