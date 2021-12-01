 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Transfer Season

I just want the coaching rumors to end

By RyanHarrison

Iowa State Athletics

Transfer Portal Tarique Milton, Jaquan Amos, and Virdel Edwards all announced this week that they would be entering the transfer portal and would be playing in a new home next season. Best of luck to them.

GAMEDAY Get to Hilton tonight to watch your #19 in the country men’s basketball team play Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7:00.

ENJOY THESE TEAMS For the first time since early 2019 both the men’s and women’s basketball teams are ranked.

SUCCESSFUL CYCLONES Ex-Cyclones Talen Horton Tucker and Tyrese Haliburton made appearances in the starting line-ups last night as their teams faced off. THT’s Lakers won despite Haliburton outplaying his former teammate.

Around the Country

NUMBER 1 FALLS AGAIN Ohio State upsets Duke as the number 1 team in the country is unseated in back to back weeks.

THE SUNS ARE HOT The Phoenix Suns took down the Warriors en route to 17 straight wins. Phoenix looks like a strong candidate to win the Western Conference again.

PLAYOFF RANKINGS The College Football Playoff rankings set up for a pivotal weekend of conference championships.

RECRUITING The first of many dominoes has fallen as USC got their first big recruit with Lincoln Riley. Five-star QB Malachi Nelson decommited from Oklahoma earlier this week.

Next Up In Iowa State Football

