The Mid-Morning Dump: Transfer Season

Iowa State Athletics

Transfer Portal Tarique Milton, Jaquan Amos, and Virdel Edwards all announced this week that they would be entering the transfer portal and would be playing in a new home next season. Best of luck to them.

GAMEDAY Get to Hilton tonight to watch your #19 in the country men’s basketball team play Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7:00.

ENJOY THESE TEAMS For the first time since early 2019 both the men’s and women’s basketball teams are ranked.

NEWS: Iowa State women's basketball is ranked No. 14 this week in the AP Poll, dropping one spot from a week ago after a 3-0 Fla. trip. Iowa ranked No. 6



It marks the first time since February 18, 2019 that both the men's and women's programs were ranked a the same time. pic.twitter.com/HvKLXvNnvT — Connor Ferguson (@cfchangs9) November 29, 2021

SUCCESSFUL CYCLONES Ex-Cyclones Talen Horton Tucker and Tyrese Haliburton made appearances in the starting line-ups last night as their teams faced off. THT’s Lakers won despite Haliburton outplaying his former teammate.

Around the Country

NUMBER 1 FALLS AGAIN Ohio State upsets Duke as the number 1 team in the country is unseated in back to back weeks.

DOWN GOES NO. 1 DUKE ‼️



Ohio State storms back to pull off the upset! pic.twitter.com/089oDqos3w — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2021

THE SUNS ARE HOT The Phoenix Suns took down the Warriors en route to 17 straight wins. Phoenix looks like a strong candidate to win the Western Conference again.

The Suns win the battle atop the West against the Warriors ☀️



Phoenix has tied its longest win streak in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/OGxkDiVWam — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2021

PLAYOFF RANKINGS The College Football Playoff rankings set up for a pivotal weekend of conference championships.

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 27.



Where does your team rank as we head into conference championship weekend and Selection Day?



pic.twitter.com/RBhlBBCWeQ — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 1, 2021

RECRUITING The first of many dominoes has fallen as USC got their first big recruit with Lincoln Riley. Five-star QB Malachi Nelson decommited from Oklahoma earlier this week.