Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Last Time Out

Iowa State stunned No. 9 Memphis with a 78-59 win in the championship game of the Upsie NIT Season Tip-Off last Friday. Gabe Kalscheur was named tournament MVP after scoring 30 points against the Tigers. Kalscheur was 10-for-18 from the field, 3-for-5 behind the arc and 7-for-9 from the charity stripe. The Cyclones turned Memphis over 22 times and held the Tigers to 35.8 percent shooting, including just 6-for-17 behind the arc. Tristan Enaruna and Aljaz Kunc were each in double figures with 11 points for the Cyclones, who shot 53.8 percent from the field in the second half and led by as many as 25 points.

About Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The #357 ranked (KenPom) Golden Lions come into tonight’s game ranked in the bottom portion of both adjusted defense and adjusted offense. ARPB is 1-7 this year, and notably lost to Creighton by 13 to open their season. Their lone win this year came against Arkansas Baptist College on Monday night. ISU is 36-1 all-time against teams currently in the SWAC, with all matchups being played at Hilton Coliseum. The only loss in school history to a SWAC school came to Florida A&M in 2019 when the Rattlers were still part of the MEAC.

Player to Watch

The Golden Lions are led by Senior guard Shawn Williams. Williams averages just over 15 points per game on 39% shooting. The 6-1 guard also shoots it well from behind the arc to the tune of 36% from three.

Pick Three

1- Iowa State scores 80 points or more

2- Iowa State forces 14 or fewer turnovers

3- Jaden Walker & Carter Boothe both log at least 1 minute of playing time

What Will Happen

Folks, this one likely will not be close. ARBP is the second worst team in the country and doesn’t do any one thing particularly well. Iowa State should score early and often, and a bruising defensive performance should keep the Golden Lions from getting to the basket. I like the Clones here, BIG.

Iowa State: 79

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 55

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 19 Iowa State (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-7, 0-0 SWAC)

Where: Ames, Iowa - Hilton Coliseum (14,267)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. (CST)

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio AppTalent: John Walters (PxP), Eric Heft (Analyst)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+Talent: Brent Blum (PxP), Scott Christopherson (Analyst)

Webcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com